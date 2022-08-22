ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZafR_0hQsR91F00

The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.

The body of 29-year-old Spencer Williams was identified Sunday by the Cook County Medical Examiner. It was recovered Saturday evening in the 1000-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach.

READ MORE: 1 missing in Lake Michigan 'Playpen' in Chicago; another hospitalized in critical condition: CPD .

Williams' family said he was a loving and caring person, and they are devastated by his death. He was a dedicated father to his 7-year-old son, and a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

In a statement, his family said in part, "He was very respectful and always lending a helping hand...As his mother I am proud of the man he has become and the people who he's touched in his lifetime. We would like to thank you all for your condolences, kind words and ask that you keep our family in your prayers during this difficult time."

His family said Williams was celebrating a friend's birthday on a boat when the incident happened. They have created a
GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of his services .

This incident with the "Playpen" comes amid growing concerns about safety in that part of the lake.

RELATED: Boating accident in Chicago's 'Playpen' raises safety concerns about Lake Michigan party spot

Officials warned boaters, swimmers and beachgoers to take precautions in the water including always bringing a personal flotation device, never swim alone, watch weather conditions and keep an eye on everybody in your group.

Comments / 21

guest
3d ago

WhT did people do before go fund me?the last thing you can do for a loved one and you have to beg for money so not to spend your own!!!shame on you

Reply(1)
11
meballsache
3d ago

Here’s something everyone should learn before going into the water. Learn to swim or uncle Darwin will give you a visit

Reply(2)
8
JDog2020
3d ago

So sorry to hear this, How was no one able to save him. Did he not even have basic swimming capabilities? Watch, Beetlejuice will try to shut the playpen down next year.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Kappa, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed

CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Lake Michigan#Accident#Cpd#The Playpen
Block Club Chicago

Bronzeville En Blanc, A Neighborhood Secret Dinner Party, Returns In-Person For The First Time Since The Pandemic

BRONZEVILLE — Bronzeville En Blanc returns in person this weekend. The event — held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic — draws hundreds of people to Bronzeville for a special dinner. Attendees dress in all white and meet a secret spot, bringing their own food, tables, chairs and decorations. It is a neighborhood-specific offshoot of the Diner En Blanc series.
CHICAGO, IL
cairchicago.org

PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago Reacts to Cook County Charge Against Oak Lawn Teen

(CHICAGO, IL, 8/25/2022) – The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, (CAIR-Chicago), responded to news today that Oak Lawn teen Hadi Abuatelah has been charged as a juvenile with possession of a firearm by the Cook County State’s Attorney office. He is not charged with using a firearm, and no other charges were filed. The Illinois State Police’s investigation into Oak Lawn Police Officers B. Collins, P. O’Donnell, and B.P. Carlson remains ongoing.
OAK LAWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Kait 8

LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy