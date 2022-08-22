Read full article on original website
Diatribe unveils ‘Uncaged’ mural for 49507
The Diatribe is hosting a mural activation party for one of its 49507 mural series. Artist Mila Lynn of Mind of Mila will unveil her newest artwork, entitled “Uncaged,” during an event from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at the mural’s location, 1956 Eastern Ave. SE. Food from Burton Village BBQ and music by DJ Head Debaise will be featured.
Comedy competition gears up for quarterfinals
Local comedy show The Sunday Night Funnies is getting ready to find the winner of its 2022 Kingpin of Comedy competition. The Sunday Night Funnies 2022 Kingpin of Comedy competition is kicking off its six quarterfinal rounds at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex, 5656 Clyde Park Ave. SW in Wyoming.
Nitro Circus kicks off Labor Day weekend
America’s Got Talent Extreme’s Nitro Circus is making a stop in Grand Rapids as part of the group’s North American tour. Nitro Circus Live: Good, Bad and Rad, presented by A SHOC Energy, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at LMCU Ballpark, 4500 West River Drive NE.
Art show pops up in Grand Haven
An annual art show will feature local artists for a single evening gallery and sale. The Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective (LVAC) is hosting its third annual ARTxALL pop-up gallery for one night from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. The pop-up show...
Museum debuts ‘City Journeys’
The Muskegon Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition next month featuring the large-scale paintings of Bruce McCombs. “Bruce McCombs: City Journeys” is scheduled to open to the public at 5 p.m., Sept. 8, with a reception at the museum, 296 W. Webster Ave. “City Journeys” is a...
Drinks with Pat: Popular vs. trendy
Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of tasting some delicious beers from St. Louis-based Schlafly Beer. Well, Schlafly now is heading into Michigan and will be on shelves in Grand Rapids before you know it, if not already. It is the 16th state for the brand, which was started more than 30 years ago in St. Louis, a town well-known as the home of Budweiser.
Original West Michigan highway gets new life
A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
Airline brings low-fare options to Muskegon
Muskegon County Airport is expanding its air services with additional flights to Chicago. The U.S. Department of Transportation authorized Southern Airways Express to provide 36 new weekly flights from Muskegon to Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting Oct. 1. Each round-trip flight will be nonstop in a single engine, nine-passenger...
