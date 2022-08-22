Read full article on original website
CLIPPERS TOO MUCH FOR LEETONIA
COLUMBIANA OH- Leetonia headed into Columbiana on Thursday looking for their second straight win to start the season. The Clippers quickly proved why they are one of the teams to beat this year in the EOAC by dispatching the Bears in straight sets 25-3, 25-10, 25-15. Ellie Jackson filled the...
TIGERS KEEP LISBON UNDER CONTROL
LISBON OH- The Wellsville volleyball team is out to prove the road to an EOAC crown still runs through Tiger town. Lisbon was on the receiving end of that message Thursday as the Tigers quickly dispatched the Blue Devils in straight sets 25-10, 25-17, 25-16. Wellsville’s attack was led by...
BOARDMAN LEAPS LANCERS
BOARDMAN OH- The Lady Spartans played well Thursday against Gilmour Academy beating them 181-207. Senior Zoey Fick-Mills had the low score of 39 while Junior Sophia Rivera shot a 41. Senior Emily Choleva shot a 49 on the back 9 of the North Course at Mill Creek and Junior Haily Rusnak shot a 52 while Senior Kate Pendleton shot a 56.
HERE’S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON
AUSTINTOWN OH- Austintown Fitch has had an impressive last couple of seasons under the guidance of their skipper T.J. Parker. With multiple Fitch Falcons going on to play at the next level the past few seasons, the defensive anchor on the ship this season? None other than Brian Robinson, a 6’5” junior, listed as a defensive end and tight end.
