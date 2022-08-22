AUSTINTOWN OH- Austintown Fitch has had an impressive last couple of seasons under the guidance of their skipper T.J. Parker. With multiple Fitch Falcons going on to play at the next level the past few seasons, the defensive anchor on the ship this season? None other than Brian Robinson, a 6’5” junior, listed as a defensive end and tight end.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO