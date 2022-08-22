Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
spoilertv.com
Resident Evil - Cancelled by Netflix
Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil, its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise. The news comes a month and a half after the series’ July 14 release.
Fortnite is apparently bringing in an iconic video game character next week
Fortnite may be asking players to rip and tear until it’s done soon enough. We can all agree that Chapter 3, Season 3: Vibin was a letdown and that No Sweat Summer was among the worst events in the history of the game. We know that players left in masse due to the poorly executed summer events, nearly 2+ million in total. Sure, Dragon Ball brought back a lot, and Destiny 2 and Patrick Mahomes helped a bit, but Fortnite needs to do more to help get their base back for Chapter 3, Season 4.
Sabretooth and the Exiles brings the malevolent mutant back with his own team
As foreshadowed in the final issue of the recent Sabretooth limited series, the titular murderous mutant is getting another starring title in November, but this time he's got a whole crew of unsavory mutants behind him for Sabretooth and the Exiles. Sabretooth and the Exiles runs for five issues and...
Off the Grid is a battle royale game from director Neill Blomkamp - and here's the first episode in-world documentary that's dropping with it
Off the Grid is the very first video game from legendary film director, Neill Blomkamp, who's brought us movies like District 9 and Elysium. As you can imagine from the first game from a film director, it's going to have a strong focus on narrative progression, with the story brought to life by scriptwriter Richard K. Morgan (of Altered Carbon and Crysis fame).
HHW Gaming: Netflix Cancels ‘Resident Evil’ Series After 1 Season
Welp, that was fast. After one season, Netflix has decided that its once-promising Resident Evil series does not deserve a second season. Deadline exclusively reports that Netflix is doing its usual by canceling a show just after one season. The latest victim is the Resident Evil series which puts a fresh spin on the popular […] The post HHW Gaming: Netflix Cancels ‘Resident Evil’ Series After 1 Season appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
dotesports.com
Starfire could be coming to Fortnite, according to leak
Fortnite and DC have a solid partnership that allows characters from the comic book franchise to be released in the battle royale. Many of DC’s mightiest heroes have been added to the battle royale, even if it pales in comparison to the Marvel collaborations. According to Tom Henderson of Exputer, another member of the Teen Titans is coming to Fortnite in a week.
hypebeast.com
'The Dark Pictures Anthology' Season One Finale 'The Devil In Me' Arrives This November
Almost a year after the game was first announced, Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has finally dropped a full trailer along with the release date for the fourth installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology, named The Devil In Me. Set to be the finale of the anthology’s Season One — which includes Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes — the new title explores yet another horror trope, this time focusing on serial killers.
Mods Can Bring Walter White and Other 'Breaking Bad' Characters to 'MultiVersus'
Though Season 1 of MultiVersus has just begun, players are already requesting new characters they want to be added to the game's roster. Throughout this season, developer Player First Games has promised to bring characters like Rick and Morty to its already impressive list of fully voiced characters — but players are dying to see the icons of Breaking Bad in the game.
Polygon
The Left 4 Dead-inspired Aliens game is finally getting a boss battle
A year after launch, the cooperative shooter set in the Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, is getting its first boss battle. Starting Aug. 30, as part of the game’s paid Pathogen expansion, players will be able to take on a mutated Xenomorph Queen. If you’re incredulously asking, “This Aliens...
The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer
Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
dotesports.com
Mithrax, Drifter, and the Guardian pull together misfit crew to take down Eramis in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
With the threats levied by Calus in Season of the Haunted awaiting the Guardian in next year’s Lightfall expansion, Destiny 2’s story is setting its sights on another returning foe in Season of Plunder, live now on all platforms. Eramis has been unfrozen by a dark benefactor and now it’s up to the Guardian and their new crew to stop her from amassing a pirate fleet of her own.
Dead Island 2 (with Amazon Alexa voice support) and Lords of the Fallen get resurrected at Gamescom
Something to look forward to: It's been eight years since Dead Island 2's announcement and first trailer. Nearly an entire decade later, a second trailer has landed, and with it comes confirmation of the release date. It'll also be the first game to feature Alexa Game Control, which allows players to use voice commands to accomplish in-game actions.
Polygon
Dead Island 2’s developer wants to make zombies fun again
After years in the development wilderness, Dead Island 2 is back — and its developer also wants to go back to the basics of zombie fiction. At a preview event in London earlier this month, U.K. studio Dambuster Studios told the assembled journalists that one of the game’s four pillars — alongside “paradise gone to hell,” “visceral combat,” and “pulp tone” — was “zombie core.”
