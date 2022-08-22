Read full article on original website
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Maryann Elizabeth Davis
Maryann Elizabeth Davis, 92, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Crystal Care Centers of Mansfield. Maryann was born in Mansfield, Ohio on April 7, 1930 to the late Emil and Elizabeth (Schuff) Sowash. She met her future husband, Harry E. Davis at the Ohio State School for the Blind where they both attended. They married on April 17, 1954 and spent a wonderful 36 years together before his passing on February 9, 1990.
crawfordcountynow.com
Clair E. “Bear” Huffman
Clair E. “Bear” Huffman age 64 of Mt. Blanchard, died Aug. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 9, 1958 in Findlay to the late Dale and Rozetta May (Price) Huffman. He married Sally Jo Walton on Aug. 18, 1979, she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 1993. He is also preceded in death by a son Andrew C. Huffman, he passed Dec. 5, 2008. Surviving is a daughter April (Tom Washburn) Huffman, Forest, grandchildren Wyatt Huffman, Hawk Washburn, Colt Washburn and Zoey Washburn, a sister Sandra (Terry) Trivan, IN and a brother John Huffman, AZ.
crawfordcountynow.com
Behavioral Concepts of Ohio opens new location in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — Behavioral Concepts of Ohio is celebrating a new location in Bucyrus. “When we heard there was a need for mental health and substance use counseling in Bucyrus,” Executive Director Dr. David Guardiola said, “we felt that we could make a positive impact on those individuals in need while becoming part of the community and partnering with local agencies to help combat mental health and substance use issues within the city and the surrounding area.”
crawfordcountynow.com
Dr. Dorey Diab receives two prestigious awards
MANSFIELD—Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College has been chosen as the recipient of both the 2022 Central Region Chief Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees and the 2022 Paul Elsner Excellence Award by The Chair Academy. When asked about the two awards,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crawfordcountynow.com
48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival Starts September 15th
CRESTLINE—The 48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, September 15th with an Opening Ceremony that begins at 5 pm on the Main Stage. This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal. With the additional funding, the festival has added a Kid’s Stage that will feature a magician and a balloon animal artist to go along with an appearance by royal princesses and a face painter. The committee also increased their entertainment budget.
crawfordcountynow.com
TEA executive director talks energy during Crawford County visit
BUCYRUS—Matt Hammond, executive director of The Empowerment Alliance, visited the Bucyrus Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hammond talked with club and community leaders and later met with Crawford County Commissioners. “It was wonderful to meet so many good folks in Crawford County, including a number...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event August 31
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, August 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Wynford schools implementing Handle with Care for the upcoming school year
BUCYRUS—On Monday evening, the Wynford board of education held their monthly meeting. The board accepted longtime teacher Barb Huber’s retirement effective at the end of this school year. “She’s had a good career here with Wynford Local Schools over the years, and we certainly congratulate her and wish her the best,” Wynford’s new superintendent, Forrest Trisler, said.
RELATED PEOPLE
crawfordcountynow.com
Brocwell Attorney: “Bratwurst Festival Board’s action needs to see light of day”
BUCYRUS— Galion Attorney Roberta Wade released the following statement regarding her clients’ termination as Bratwurst Festival Queen:. On behalf of Abigail Brocwell and her parents, we want to thank the Bucyrus area community for the overwhelming support that Abigail and her family has received. Abigail did absolutely nothing...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion City Schools awarded 21st Century Community Learning Center grants
GALION—Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, in conjunction with Galion City Schools, has been awarded a continuation of both 21st Century Community Learning Center grants for Galion’s elementary schools (the Primary and Intermediate buildings, collectively) and Galion Middle School, as well as a grant for Galion High School in the amount of $200,000 per year, for a total of $600,000. This is the third year of 5 possible years for the grant to be awarded to the elementary and middle schools, while the high school grant is newly awarded.
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Richland County tomorrow
MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Expect delays on State Route 598 in Galion
GALION—Traffic within the State Route 598 project area is currently reduced to one lane. It is being maintained by flaggers. Drivers should expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic may use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route. The construction zone will resume...
Comments / 0