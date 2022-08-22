ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OSU vs. Michigan’s Faceoff on the Lake hockey game coming to Cleveland

By Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A big outdoor hockey game is coming to Cleveland this winter.

The Faceoff on the Lake features the Ohio State University men’s hockey team taking on rival University of Michigan at FirstEnergy Stadium. When the teams take to the ice on Feb. 18, it’s going to be the first time a hockey game has taken place at the Cleveland venue.

“Playing hockey outdoors is something most hockey players did growing up, and now they’ll get to do that in an NFL stadium in front of tens-of-thousands of people, in the greatest rivalry in all of sports,” OSU’s executive associate athletics director Shaun Richard said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Those who are Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew ticket members get the first stab at tickets starting Aug. 29. Anyone with questions can reach out at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or 440-891-5050.

Find out more about the OSU hockey schedule, which was announced Monday, right here.

