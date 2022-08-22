ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bryancountypatriot.com

David Short, Sr.

David Short, Sr., of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born on Friday, July 8, 1949 in Littlefield, Texas to Virgil Henry and Lorene (McAlester) Short. He married Linda Kay (Boehme) Short on January 1, 1993 in Calera...
CALERA, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Larry Turman

Larry Turman of Durant Okla., passed from this life August 20, 2022, at the age of 65. He was born May 23, 1957, in Durant to John Daniel Turman and Zelma Mae (Hampton) Turman. Larry worked in Environmental Services Cleaning for Choctaw Casinos before retiring. In his retirement he enjoyed...
DURANT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy