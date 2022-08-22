SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — John Velazquez, already the leading career rider at Saratoga, had his 1,000th winner Thursday at the historic track. The 50-year-old Hall of Fame jockey won the eighth race by a neck aboard Precursory, who paid $14 to win. The filly is trained by fellow Hall of Famer Bill Mott. “It’s a special number, no matter what,” said Velazquez, who first came to Saratoga from his native Puerto Rico at age 18. Back then, Velazquez traveled with Hall of Fame jockey Angel Cordero Jr. on a flight upstate.

