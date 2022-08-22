Read full article on original website
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
John Velazquez rides 1,000th winner at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — John Velazquez, already the leading career rider at Saratoga, had his 1,000th winner Thursday at the historic track. The 50-year-old Hall of Fame jockey won the eighth race by a neck aboard Precursory, who paid $14 to win. The filly is trained by fellow Hall of Famer Bill Mott. “It’s a special number, no matter what,” said Velazquez, who first came to Saratoga from his native Puerto Rico at age 18. Back then, Velazquez traveled with Hall of Fame jockey Angel Cordero Jr. on a flight upstate.
