WFMY NEWS2

Eric Chilton's "Useless Triva" part 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for another "Eric Chilton's Useless Trivia" segment! Today we are talking about wasabi, zip codes, and smiling. First up, the truth about wasabi. So, after reading an article in Readers Digest I discovered that the act of actually making wasabi is a very expensive undertaking. So much so that most companies use green-colored horseradish in place of real wasabi. In fact, real wasabi is actually milder than the horseradish stuff!
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
#Funerals#The Meaning Of Home#The Tuscan Sun#Italian#World#Southerners
FOX8 News

Let Gate City Provisions take you on a world tour…sandwich style!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — August is National Sandwich Month! You can celebrate by eating sandwiches from all over the world by stopping by one of the Triad’s newest restaurants.  Gate City Provisions opened in June. The owners are long time restaurant owners in Greensboro, previously running Smith Street Diner, Bistro Sophia, and several other spots.  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure

For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
ELON, NC
Speedway Digest

J.D. McDuffie Day Mural Unveiling

J.D. McDuffie’s legacy lives on, through his fans. Throughout his four decades racing against NASCAR's best, John Delphus "J.D." McDuffie proudly carried the name of his hometown on the side of his iconic No. 70 racecar. Sanford, North Carolina will honor McDuffie with a mural on 329 Carthage Street....
SANFORD, NC
ourstate.com

The Old House on the Hill

The dilapidated mansion on Boylan Avenue had long caught Sarah Kunz’s eye during her daily commutes into Raleigh’s Warehouse District. When she started dating Jeff Shepherd, she made sure that the two would stroll by it together. She wanted to gauge whether he saw in this old house what she did.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors

Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
RALEIGH, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

EMT, local musician wins music award in Atlanta

Aaron Carter had all of his bases covered for his trip to the International Singer/Songwriter Association awards ceremony in Atlanta. Transportation plans set, he got a new suit, acceptance speech for just in case, and the skills to help himself out should he get hurt in the excitement of winning an award.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

