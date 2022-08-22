Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg's face makes for the creepiest Snapchat filter ever
Ah, the metaverse. One minute it's the cutting-edge future of the digital world, the next it's a laughing stock – and all thanks to Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook's supreme leader hit headlines after sharing a hilariously dodgy-looking VR avatar of himself last week, throwing cold water over the concept that the metaverse will look in any way realistic. And now, thanks to a hilarious/terrifying new Snapchat filter, Zuck's face can be your face.
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Laptop vs Chromebook: which is best for you?
To discover which is best, laptop vs Chromebook, we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the Pixelbook Go. The question of laptop vs Chromebook is one that everyone needs to consider, especially as budgets get tighter and we look for alternatives to the norm. Naturally the biggest difference between Chromebook and laptop is the operating system.
Yes, this giant Lego minifigure maze is real
In what is possibly the most absurd use of the word ‘mini’ we’ve ever heard, the world’s largest image of a Lego minifigure has been unveiled in the form of a maze. It's made entirely out of maize plants and it’s roughly the size of eight football pitches.
ARTS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Apple's new AI image generator is just so... Apple
If you've visited the Creative Bloq website recently then you probably already know about the many different AI generators that have been unleashed on the internet. Google was the most recent big name to get involved...until now with Apple releasing an AI generator that's, well, very Apple. Instead of all...
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
Here’s how to tell if you're talking to a deepfake
With deepfake technology getting better and better all the time, experts are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibilities it presents for criminal behaviour. From corporate espionage to scamming people out of their savings, there are all sorts of crimes that authorities fear could be perpetrated by people pretending to be someone else through deepfake videos.
Apple's green messages are dividing the internet
If you're an Apple user then you're probably all too familiar with the dreaded green message. The green text bubble indicates that you're texting with someone who either has iMessage off or is operating on a non-Apple phone – but now Google wants to do something about it. Google...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instagram makes yet another design blunder
Sometimes, things in life are just not what you hoped them to be – much like the algorithm for your Instagram feed. The social media app caused an international outcry after making users' feeds popularity driven instead of chronological, and now it's making things difficult for itself again. The...
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
Mind blown by AI art? Wait to you see AI-generated video
AI art has been bursting into the mainstream thanks to the likes of DALL-E 2 and MidJourney. The tools allow anyone to create almost any image they can dream of from just a short text prompt. The results can be very, very strange, but artists, designers and brands are learning...
Here’s why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200-million-pixel camera
It looks like Samsung is committed to escalating the smartphone megapixel war – a war it is already winning. Reports by Korean outlet ET News have confirmed that the firm’s next flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will sport a 200MP camera. This is almost double the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Was this Spotify redesign totally necessary?
Whether you're team Apple Music or Spotify, we can all agree that the Spotify app is pretty damn nice to look at. However, the music streaming platform has just announced that it is giving its home screen a makeover – but did it need to fix something that wasn't broken?
5 things Steve Jobs did that Apple would never do today
Few company CEOs have inspired such strong reactions – both positive and negative – as Apple’s former leader Steve Jobs. His leadership tenure was markedly different from the company under current CEO Tim Cook, and there are things he did that it’s unimaginable for Cook to do today.
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
Brilliant Timex billboard ad takes aim at the Apple Watch
Smartwatches have come on leaps and bounds in the last decade, with the Apple Watch now allegedly outselling the entire Swiss watch industry. But with great power comes a great volume of notifications – as this brilliant new Timex ad is keen to point. The watch brand has just...
The best (and worst) web design trends of 2022
We're heading towards the end of the year now, which means it’s time to pause and assess the web design trends that have defined 2022. It's been an eventful year, with a number of trends emerging and evolving, while others have dropped off the scene entirely. See our roundup of web design trends of 2021 to compare.
Woah, Sony's PS5 graphics just got even better
If you're part of the 0.0000000001% of the population that has managed to get hold of a PS5, you'll know that the console is capable of producing some pretty impressive graphics. But if you suspected we hadn't yet seen the best of the PS5, you'd be right. A new firmware...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: hands-on pre-review
You'll notice there's a 0 here in the score box, don't fret, this hands-on pre-review is based on our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – check back in the coming weeks for our full review. While it's an incremental update, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves upon a winning formula, bringing back the water resistance, Wacom pen input, and styling that made the Z Fold 3 a mighty foldable, and adding hardware improvements and software flourishes.
This genius optical illusion print ad deserves a prize
While it's argued that print ads are slowly on the decline, every now and then we still get to see graphic design genius in print ad form. And while scrolling through the depth of Reddit, not only did I find a stunning ad, but it also doubles up as an optical illusion – what's not to love?
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0