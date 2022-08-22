ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murders pile up as cartels battle for control of Tijuana’s drug-trafficking corridor

By Salvador Rivera
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xLbA_0hQsDa4Z00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The ongoing struggle between drug cartels fighting for control of Tijuana’s lucrative drug market has led to another bloody year in the Mexican border city.

On Friday and Saturday, there were a total of 18 murders recorded in the city of Tijuana, bringing the total for the year to 1,224, according to the Baja California Attorney General’s office .

In the month of August alone, there have been 126 murders or suspicious homicides.

Travel advisory warns of kidnappings, violent crime in various parts of Mexico

At its current pace, the city of Tijuana will reach 1,917 homicides for the year, a number city and state leaders were hoping to much lower for 2022.

The city has averaged more than 2,000 killings for the previous three years.

The Drug Enforcement Adminisration has said the war between three separate drug cartels vying for control of the Tijuana drug-trafficking corridor and its proximity to California is the main reason for the city’s elevated murder rate.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Since the start of the year, Mexican National Guard troops have been posted throughout the city of Tijuana, hoping their presence would serve as a deterrent.

Due in part to the violence in Tijuana and Baja California, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Americans planning to visit Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Emporia football on field following investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Emporia High School (EHS) football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the EHS l football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Tijuana#Murder#Violent Crime#U S Mexico#Mexican National Guard#The U S State Department#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Police officer makes Salina mom proud

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years. A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crews respond to fire near tracks in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department got the call of a fire near some railroad tracks in north Wichita over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 1000 block of East 26th Street North. When they got to the scene, they found a large amount of rubbage burning close to some […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crash in Butler County leaves man critically injured

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Butler County has left one man critically injured. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Kansas Highway 254, near SW Adams Road, at a high rate of speed […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

WSU’s Jacob Wilson removed from team for violating team rules

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lone high school recruit in the Wichita State University basketball class of 2022, Jacob Wilson, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits. The 6-foot 5-inch Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was committed to the Shockers in April 2022. He was given the last of 13 scholarships. According to Wichita State, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy