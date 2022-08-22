ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Marie L. Lamb, 91

Marie L. Lamb, 91, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at St. Mary's Our Lady of the Isle on Federal Street.
NANTUCKET, MA
whdh.com

Steamship Authority announces ferry naming competition

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority is allowing the public to help name the two offshore vessels that will join its fleet and begin operating in the summer of 2023. The Steamship Authority is requesting ferry names that embody the “local flavor and/or maritime history” of Cape Cod and...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Land Bank picks up Head of Hummock property for $5.45 million

(Aug. 26, 2022) The Nantucket Land Bank announced its latest property acquisition Friday, the $5.45 million purchase of 3.36 pondfront acres at 76 Millbrook Road. The property, which directly abuts the Head of Hummock Pond, will provide increased access to the popular fresh-water pond, the Land Bank said in its announcement. The parcel also borders property owned by the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, which owns much of the area surrounding the head of the pond.
NANTUCKET, MA
Nantucket, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Abrupt disbanding of advisory boards draws sharp criticism

(Aug. 25, 2022) Last week’s decision to disband the Historic District Commission’s advisory boards is not sitting well with members of those boards and historic preservationists. “The HDC does not have enough professional staff to keep up with their workload, and the citizen-comprised advisory boards bring important professional...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Firefighters’ families start petition to recall Jason Bridges

(Aug. 25, 2022) Allyson Mitchell said this week that a recall petition being circulated in an attempt to remove Jason Bridges from his seat on the Select Board goes well past the incident mentioned in the petition and seeks to raise aware-ness of larger issues of public involvement in town government.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

John E. Downey, 75

John E. “Jack” Downey, 75, of Wakefield, R.I. and formerly of Nantucket, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett, R.I.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Drone video: Shark off Nauset Beach in Orleans

An aerial photographer from Florida captured some great videos of some of New England’s other summer visitors during a trip to Cape Cod. Jacob Merrifield was visiting a friend in Orleans and captured videos of a shark about 100 yards off Nauset Beach. Merrifield, of Bradenton, FL took the...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
YARMOUTH, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
capecod.com

Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape

Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
Inquirer and Mirror

Today's Beach Report: Calm water with a side of jellyfish

(Aug. 26, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with green flags across the board, and jellyfish reported everywhere but Sconset and Children's. Dionis Beach and Ladies Beach are no longer guarded for the season. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at eight...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

NCH leadership awards go to Steve Murphy, Steve Karp

(Aug. 25, 2022) Nantucket Cottage Hospital presented the Sandy Craig Leadership Award to two people who exemplified leadership in different areas of the community at its annual meeting at the Nantucket Hotel Wednesday morning. Fire chief Steve Murphy, who will retire Friday after 35 years with the town, 31 with...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Today’s Beach Report: Dionis, Ladies no longer guarded

(Aug. 25, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with moderate surf on the south shore and west end, and jellyfish reported everywhere but Sconset. Ladies Beach and Dionis Beach are no longer guarded for the season. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily...
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
msn.com

Newton Woman Involved In Fatal Falmouth Crash

NEWTON, MA — A Newton woman is one of the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Falmouth on Wednesday, police said. Jane Liberfarb, 68, was driving her SUV just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when she was involved in a crash with a moped at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, officials said.
NEWTON, MA

