ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

DJ Khaled Album God Did to Feature Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem and Over 30 Others

With his new album, God Did, DJ Khaled continues to capitalize on his unmatched ability to land guest appearances from hip-hop's biggest artists. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), DJ Khaled dropped a bombshell on the rap game in the form of the full track list for his highly anticipated album, God Did. Boasting a total of 37 features across 18 songs, the lineup for Khaled's 13th studio LP reads more like a list of the greatest spitters throughout the current generation of hip-hop.
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Break Presents – Stunna Gambino

All it takes is a nudge. As a kid, Stunna Gambino was being pushed to rap by his older brother, friends and family. He recorded songs and verses with his sibling, who released the music without telling Stunna. By the time he was 12 years old, Gambino was back in control, releasing his personal, melody-heavy raps on SoundCloud whenever he wanted to. Now, the 20-year-old, Washington Heights, N.Y. native is signed to RCA Records and released his debut album Vultures Don't Kry just last week. All of this was made possible by the time he's put into his musicianship, including the run he went on in 2020 where he racked up millions of views on his song "Demons."
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
Person
Eminem
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Drizzy
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Wizkid
Person
Kyla
Person
Drake
Power 102.9 NoCo

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Shazam#The Beatles
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy