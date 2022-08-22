Read full article on original website
DJ Khaled Album God Did to Feature Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem and Over 30 Others
With his new album, God Did, DJ Khaled continues to capitalize on his unmatched ability to land guest appearances from hip-hop's biggest artists. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), DJ Khaled dropped a bombshell on the rap game in the form of the full track list for his highly anticipated album, God Did. Boasting a total of 37 features across 18 songs, the lineup for Khaled's 13th studio LP reads more like a list of the greatest spitters throughout the current generation of hip-hop.
The Break Presents – Stunna Gambino
All it takes is a nudge. As a kid, Stunna Gambino was being pushed to rap by his older brother, friends and family. He recorded songs and verses with his sibling, who released the music without telling Stunna. By the time he was 12 years old, Gambino was back in control, releasing his personal, melody-heavy raps on SoundCloud whenever he wanted to. Now, the 20-year-old, Washington Heights, N.Y. native is signed to RCA Records and released his debut album Vultures Don't Kry just last week. All of this was made possible by the time he's put into his musicianship, including the run he went on in 2020 where he racked up millions of views on his song "Demons."
Roddy Ricch Appears to Fire Back at Lil Uzi Vert After Uzi Clowned His Boots
Roddy Ricch has appeared to clap back at Lil Uzi Vert after Uzi unknowingly clowned the Compton, Calif. rapper for his boots. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Roddy hopped on his Instagram Story to seemingly respond to Uzi's jokes. "U just mad these size 8s was n ya bitch. Get over it," Roddy typed with a smiling emoji wearing a halo.
B.o.B, YBN Nahmir, Yvngxchris and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
There's no better way to end the week than with some new hip-hop music. Thankfully, the rap game always delivers. This time, a multi-talented Atlanta artist celebrates the release of his 10th studio album, a former XXL Freshman from Alabama unveils a progressive project, a Virginia-bred teen sensation drops a new EP and more.
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
The Game Gets Woman to Drink From Cup Out of Trash in Exchange for Balenciaga
The Game has apparently launched a new social media game show of sorts that finds him getting people to do something strange for a little change. Episode one features a woman drinking from a cup out of the trash in exchange for some designer shoes. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), The...
Lil Tjay Breaks Silence After Surviving Being Shot Seven Times
Lil Tjay is speaking out for the first time since being shot back in June in a robbery attempt against him. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Lil Tjay showed his face on Instagram for the first time since his tragic shooting. In the clip, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper is wearing a medical neck brace. He appears to be in good spirits.
Voice Behind Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Claims Creators ‘Ghosted’ Him, Has Never Received Any Payment
The man who says he voiced controversial virtual AI rapper FN Meka has come forward and is claiming he was "ghosted" by the creators of the "rapper" when the project got off the ground and was never compensated. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), rapper Kyle The Hooligan came forward to tell...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Removed From The Game’s New Album Because YB’s Fee Went Over Budget, Wack 100 Says
UPDATE (Aug. 19):. The Game is reacting to his manager Wack 100 saying he removed Game's NBA YoungBoy collab on Drillmatic because YB's fee was too high. "I ain't never paid for a verse in my life nigga," Game commented on XXL’s Instagram post (see below). "200k for a 16 [crying laughing emojis] never & a day blood !!!"
Capitol Records Drops Virtual AI Rapper FN Meka Following Backlash
UPDATE (Aug. 23) Industry Blackout has released a statement to XXL in the wake of virtual AI rapper FN Meka being dropped from Capitol Records. The organization sent an open letter to the label earlier today, calling for the artist and label to terminate its partnership. "We feel it it...
