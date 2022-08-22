Read full article on original website
munciejournal.com
$2 Can Get You Further In the Village on August 27th
MUNCIE, IN—The “$2 Tour of the Village” returns on Saturday August 27th, from 4p – 8p on a closed University Avenue between Calvert and Dill Streets. This event is hosted by the Riverside/Normal City Neighborhood Association (RNC), and the Muncie Action Plan and is made possible by the support of Ball State University, Tribune Showprint and Muncie Map Co.
Ball State University Awarded $1.3 Million Grant to Enhance Civics Education in Muncie Community Schools
MUNCIE, Indiana – Ball State University has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education, totaling more than $1.3 million over three years, for its project, Civic Renewal through Education for Agency, or CREATE. The project is aligned with the American History and Civics Education-National Activities program, which is funded by Congress as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), Public Law 114–95. In cooperation with Muncie Community Schools (MCS), Ball State will develop the project as an innovative approach to instruction, student learning, and professional development in civics that will integrate American history, geography, government, and media literacy.
Muncie OUTreach Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
MUNCIE, IN—Muncie OUTreach is celebrating its 10-year anniversary honoring the organization’s beginnings and looking toward its future by offering several family friendly events. Founder and Executive Director Laura Janney is thrilled with OUTreach’s growth. “We have come a long way from offering brownies and board games at the...
MAGNA Committee Supports ARF With Fundraiser
MUNCIE, IN—As a company located in Muncie, Magna Powertrain likes to connect with local charities, businesses, and non-profit organizations in order to show our support for the community. The Social Committee at Magna recently organized a fundraiser for ARF where MAGNA employees were encouraged to donate. MAGNA would then match all proceeds collected. The Nacho Average Fundraiser was able to raise $899 in support of ARF. With the Magna Matching Program, the grand total came to $1,798.00.
