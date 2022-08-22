Read full article on original website
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea
Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction. The Rainbow Wahine open the season against Texas A&M. UH soccer wins. And the newest class is inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.
Trade winds set to return
No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday.
Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
Pacific Pulse: Florence Marine X. Two-time world surfing...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Buggy, Muggy forecast!
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
One more day of humid and muggy weather!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds is expected late Sunday into next week. An area of increased moisture arriving tomorrow will fuel an increase in windward showers, but should clear the islands in time for the weekend, which should feature limited windward showers.
What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles
Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds...
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.
Business News: Electric cars by state
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn.
Humid weather for now, but breezy trade winds on the doorstep
Trade winds are set to make a return during the day Friday, bringing some relief from the humid conditions. There’s also an area of enhanced moisture riding in on the returning trades that will increase the chance for much-needed showers late Friday into early Saturday, especially for windward areas. Trade winds will be come moderate to locally breezy by Saturday, with drier conditions expected Sunday.
At Hawaii Foodbank, inflation is pushing up costs. It’s also driving more need
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is hosting its annual food drive across Oahu this weekend. It’s an especially important cause this year given the impacts of inflation on people’s wallets. Federal figures show the cost of food in the state is up 10% compared to last year.
LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash
Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students. Despite 'close-to-normal' school year, experts say mental health fallout from pandemic remains.
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale
Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Healthier Hawaii: This program helps reverse heart disease, other health conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are so many different diets out there, but Straub Medical Center offers a comprehensive program that is proven to reverse heart disease and other health conditions through lifestyle changes. Dr. Se Kon Won from Hawaii Pacific Health explains how the Ornish program works. For more health...
