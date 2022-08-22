Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
Biden has COVID-19 symptoms again: How common is that with 'rebound' infections?
President Joe Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19, though his symptoms are improving as he goes through the phenomenon experts refer to as a Paxlovid rebound.
Trump's Surgeon General Calls Hateful Reaction to Fauci Retirement 'Scary'
Republicans and right-wing commentators have criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci following news that he will be leaving his position at the NIAID after 38 years.
What We Know About Jill Biden's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Nine days after President Joe Biden left his quarantine at the White House, having experienced rebound positivity following his initial COVID-19 diagnosis last month, First Lady Jill Biden has now tested positive for the virus (via VOA News and CNN). Her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, shared an update on Biden's...
RELATED PEOPLE
New data suggests the CDC’s COVID guidance to isolate for 5 days after testing positive is wrong. You should follow Joe Biden’s example instead
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Five days. That’s how long you should isolate after testing positive for COVID before going back to normal life (while wearing a mask in public for five more days), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC’s five-day quarantine policy for COVID cases is not law, but families, human resource departments, schools, and other institutions across the country depend on its advice for deciding how to return to normal life after a COVID infection.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
WebMD
New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now
Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's What to Do if You Test Positive for COVID, According to Updated CDC Guidance
Fueled by the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant, COVID-19 infections continue to occur across Illinois, with some communities in the southern portion of the state especially hard hit. As of Friday, dozens of Illinois counties were listed at "high" community level status, according to the latest metrics from the Centers for Disease...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
CNBC
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said. Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and "continues to feel quite well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will nevertheless "reinitiate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID-19?
According to the CDC, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. If you test negative on a rapid antigen test, make sure to get tested again a few days later to ensure you don’t get a false negative. Experts recommend...
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
Washington Examiner
Fauci reveals he contracted COVID-19 after taking off mask at college reunion
For much of the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed he had been "compulsively careful" of COVID-19, but a brief slip at a college reunion resulted in him contracting the virus in June. Fauci recalled how he wanted to fit in with the crowd at his 60th college reunion and removed...
What is BA.4.6? The CDC is tracking a new COVID ‘variant of concern’ that’s overtaking earlier Omicron strains in at least 4 U.S. states
The speed at which new COVID variants emerge is complicating efforts to plan Omicron boosters for the fall. New lineages of the Omicron COVID variant, like BA.4 and BA.5, are helping spark a wave of reinfections, as people who previously caught COVID-19 contract COVID again. Now the U.S. Centers for...
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
Comments / 8