HipHopDX.com

King Von Fan Roasted For Her ‘Awful’ Tattoo Of Late Rapper

A King Von fan is getting roasted online for commemorating the late Chicago rapper with a bizarre shin tattoo. A viral video taken by a group of displeased Von supporters shows a young woman with a fresh inking of Von’s face on the front of her shin, only many fans were quick to clown the quality of the new tat.
HipHopDX.com

FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash

The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Him In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

Tory Lanez’ lawyer will no longer be representing him in his ongoing legal battle against Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, aka Prince. Lanez’ lawyer Christopher E. Ells filed a motion on Wednesday (August 24) asking the court for permission to stop representing the Toronto rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences which cannot be resolved.” In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the attorney wrote he is “unable to effectively represent” Lanez, and told the court it was in the best interest of both parties for him to leave. The judge reportedly signed off on the request.
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef

Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
HipHopDX.com

Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With Satan Tattoo

Playboi Carti is causing a ruckus amongst his fans with a new “SATAN” tattoo on the back of his neck. The Atlanta native shared a photo of his new ink on social media which shows the piece on his neck atop other gothic tattoos that have already faded.
HipHopDX.com

Drake Takes It Back To The ’80s With New Hairstyle

Drake is never one to stick to one style or trend, and he’s now switched up his hairstyle for something with a little throwback flavor. The 6 God took out his braids and kept the waves with a greasy look that makes it look as if he’s been put in a time machine going back four decades into the past.
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Halloween
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown & WizKid Celebrate Black Beauty In 'Call Me Every Day' Music Video

Chris Brown and WizKid have given their Breezy collaboration, “Call Me Every Day,” a steamy visual treatment. Check it out below. The music video, which was directed by child., was unleashed on Wednesday (August 24) and finds a woman taking a bath before she starts daydreaming about Chris and Wiz. She’s then transported to an African village where the Virginia native links up with the Nigerian megastar to celebrate Black beauty.
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Stunts On Future With ‘God Did’ $3M Watch

DJ Khaled seems to have upgraded his watch collection thanks to the lord above. On what looks like the set of a music video with Future, Khaled flexed what appears to be an icy Jacob Co. Billionaire watch on his wrist that he’s claimed cost $3 million. “God told...
HipHopDX.com

Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced In Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY – A Biggie mural has been defaced in Brooklyn. The Notorious B.I.G. artwork was vandalized on Thursday night (August 25) with red paint splattered across the Brooklyn icon’s face and the words “East Coast” spraypainted underneath. The black-and-white portrait of the legendary rapper is...
HipHopDX.com

Tyrese & Ginuwine Moved 'Too Slow' To Feature On Tank's 'R&B Money'

Tyrese and Ginuwine are seasoned vets in the world of R&B, but apparently they’re a little slow of the mark when it comes to recording features. According to their TGT brother Tank, both artists were set to appear on his new album, R&B Money. However, after initially showing interest in being on the singer’s 10th LP, Ty and G took too long to lay something down.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Gets Animated With New ‘Doggyland’ Children's Series

Snoop Dogg has launched a brand new animated kids series called Doggyland — you can check out an episode below. The show — formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes — sees the Death Row rapper partner with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and frequent collaborator October London.
