Timothy David Martin
Timothy David Martin, 63, of the Thach Community, formerly of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Tim was born on April 22, 1959, in Pompano Beach, Fla. He loved life and had a passion for gardening, especially vegetables and flowers. He was an avid sports fan, most particularly of the game of football.
Sherlon Beasley
Sherlon Beasley, 83 of Cullman, formerly of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. Sherlon was born on June 20, 1939, in Addison to Elbert Beasley and Jewel Hood Beasley. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Nichols Funeral...
Harold Wayne Sinclair
Harold Wayne Sinclair, 79, of Spruce Pine, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Notice of Appointment - Dee "Pete" Bickerstaff
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Ruby Fell as Executrix of the Estate of Dee “Pete” Bickerstaff, on the 19th day of August, 2022 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons...
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Toni Hollinghurst A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, its successors and assigns dated May 23, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on May 25, 2017, in Book 618, Page 201 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Truist Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 645, Page 884 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama.
