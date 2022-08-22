Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Toni Hollinghurst A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, its successors and assigns dated May 23, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on May 25, 2017, in Book 618, Page 201 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Truist Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 645, Page 884 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama.

