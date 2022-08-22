On Saturday, Aug. 27 the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a 100th birthday celebration for their 1922 Model K Baby Stutz Fire Engine. The Stutz, as it is commonly called in Seneca, was purchased in March of 1922 by the City of Seneca and has been owned by the city ever since. The Stutz Motor Company produced 23 Model K fire engines between 1922 and 1928, to the knowledge of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Seneca’s Stutz is one of two left in existence. Restored once before in time for the 1976 bicentennial the Stutz is once again in need of repairs and restorations. A new fuel tank, tires, and radiator are needed along with updating the paint job, re-gasketing the engine, fixing the spokes on the wooden wheels, and other crucial repairs. Thus the observance of the Stutz’s 100th year will not only be a celebration but also an opportunity to raise the needed funds to perform these restorations.

SENECA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO