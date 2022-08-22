Read full article on original website
Brown County-KARSP has an Active August
Members of the Brown County — Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) have had a busy month. The first part of the month was spent in preparation for an ice cream social complete with homemade ice cream, sherbet, cake, brownies and cookies. On August 10, members of BC-KARSP hosted the event at the Carwell Building. Attendees included members of the unit and retired school personnel from USD 415 and 430. Pictures of activities, scrapbooks, and articles about the unit decorated the room. It was enjoyed by all.
Fish and Game Club donates to school libraries
Every school year brings opportunities for new learning experiences. Nicki Mathewson, USD 415 Hiawatha School District head librarian, said it's her job to provide new materials that meet the variety of needs and interests of the diverse student population, along with providing new learning opportunities.
Hiawatha Municipal Court
Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of August 2022, Ted Collins, Judge.Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case. Sally Brown, Hiawatha-----Disorderly Conduct $100.00.
Police investigating unattended death on side of road
Authorities are investigating the unattended death of a person found along the side of the road in Hiawatha Tuesday morning. Emergency vehicles blocked off the 1300 block of Oregon Street Tuesday morning for a report of a deceased male on the side of the road. A textcaster went out at 7:18 a.m., advising of the street closure. Police Chief Mickey Gruber confirmed the person was found just west of 12th Street.
Halloween logo contest voting continues through Aug. 30
It’s time to vote for your favorite entry for the 108th Annual Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Logo Contest!. Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau is once again sponsoring the contest and organizers with the Chamber said there are more than a dozen fantastic entries, keeping with the theme “Hiawatha’s Haunted Harvest.” Cast your vote by Aug. 30 and the winner will be announced Aug. 31.
The Stutz to celebrate 100 years
On Saturday, Aug. 27 the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a 100th birthday celebration for their 1922 Model K Baby Stutz Fire Engine. The Stutz, as it is commonly called in Seneca, was purchased in March of 1922 by the City of Seneca and has been owned by the city ever since. The Stutz Motor Company produced 23 Model K fire engines between 1922 and 1928, to the knowledge of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Seneca’s Stutz is one of two left in existence. Restored once before in time for the 1976 bicentennial the Stutz is once again in need of repairs and restorations. A new fuel tank, tires, and radiator are needed along with updating the paint job, re-gasketing the engine, fixing the spokes on the wooden wheels, and other crucial repairs. Thus the observance of the Stutz’s 100th year will not only be a celebration but also an opportunity to raise the needed funds to perform these restorations.
Community Fun Day brings in music, activities
The First Christian Church and Christian Motorcyclists Association extended their hospitality to the community by hosting the Community Family Fun Day Aug. 2 on the Brown County Courthouse lawn. Community members who braved the heat that day enjoyed music by Kith and Kin of Troy and the Anderson Family of...
History Mysteries at the Museum 'Shallabarger Studio, Horton'
This week involves a few history mysteries sent to the Historical Society. The first is a photo of a little girl in a white dress. She is perhaps in her confirmation dress but zoom in on the details. The second photograph appears to be a family group photo. The photography studio was Shellabarger Studios from Horton, Kansas. There are no dates and no names. The only other clue is that they were discovered at a historical society in Aitkin, Minnesota!! If you have any more details you might want to share or an incredible history gem, reach out. These are incredible history gems! As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries.
