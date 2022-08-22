Read full article on original website
Section III boys golf coaches poll: What is toughest course in Section III?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III boys golf tees off Thursday with eight teams hitting the links. We polled coaches from around the section to ask what course is the toughest to play. Here’s what they said. >> Section III football media day recap: Polls, photos, videos.
Coach of CNY girls basketball team remains mystery after new candidate voted down by board
Update: The Oswego City School District Board of Education called for special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the only agenda item is a vote on approving Joe Babcock for the girls basketball coaching position. Original post: Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls basketball team still does not...
cortlandvoice.com
Pierce steps down as Marathon girls basketball coach
Andrew Pierce announced Monday evening that he is stepping down as the Marathon varsity girls basketball coach. Pierce, who joined the Olympians’ girls basketball program eight years ago, made the decision so he can attend to family matters at home. “I need my attention at home. I’m raising my...
Joe Girard talks switch to shooting guard, leadership, his new-look Orange teammates
Glens Falls, N.Y. – Joe Girard imagines he’ll play a bit of point guard this season. After three seasons as Syracuse’s primary ballhandler and playmaker, Girard will move off the ball this year. The Orange returns lead guard Symir Torrence, who was so productive at the end of last season, and adds Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, two freshmen guards recruited to play the point at SU.
Syracuse basketball 4-star target to announce, has huge rankings bump
Syracuse basketball four-star recruit Reid Ducharme will announce his commitment on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 pm with 247Sports, according to a tweet from Adam Finkelstein, that recruiting service’s director of scouting. Per Finkelstein’s tweet, his three finalists are the Orange, Xavier and Penn State. I don’t have inside...
Reid Ducharme Announcement Primer
Player: Reid Ducharme Position: Shooting Guard Height/Weight: 6-6, 170 lbs Finalists: Penn State, Syracuse, Xavier Decision Date/Time: Thursday, August 25th at 4:00pm Eastern. Where to Watch: 247Sports YouTube Channel Recruitment Recap: Ducharme is one of the best shooters in ...
sujuiceonline.com
Bailey: 2022 Syracuse team could be Babers’ most talented team
With the start of the Syracuse football season less than two weeks away, we chatted with Stephen Bailey from 247 Sports and CuseNation.com to get his take on the upcoming season on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Strictly looking at the roster, there...
cnycentral.com
"I had a hard time feeling like it was enough," says former Vera House employee on apology
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 people have now signed on to a public letter demanding accountability and change at Vera House for the nonprofit's decision to hire a registered sex offender. It says Vera House failed miserably to protect survivors when they hired Marcus Jackson, a level 2 sex offender, to work as a victim advocate.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Baldwinsville ‘gastropub’ that opened at start of pandemic is closing
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- Amy and Bill Colclough made a bold move when they opened the Brick-n-Barrel at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, billing it as a “village gastropub.” But two years later, the restaurant is closing. A message on the Brick-n-Barrel’s Facebook page on Wednesday says this...
cnyhomepage.com
Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!
One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
WKTV
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
WKTV
New car wash may replace former Zebb's in New Hartford
Tidal Wave has submitted an application for site plan review with the town planning board to put a car wash at the site of the former Zebb's Restaurant in New Hartford. Car wash may be headed to former Zebb's restaurant location. The site of the former Zebb’s restaurant in New...
