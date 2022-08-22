ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cortlandvoice.com

Pierce steps down as Marathon girls basketball coach

Andrew Pierce announced Monday evening that he is stepping down as the Marathon varsity girls basketball coach. Pierce, who joined the Olympians’ girls basketball program eight years ago, made the decision so he can attend to family matters at home. “I need my attention at home. I’m raising my...
MARATHON, NY
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard talks switch to shooting guard, leadership, his new-look Orange teammates

Glens Falls, N.Y. – Joe Girard imagines he’ll play a bit of point guard this season. After three seasons as Syracuse’s primary ballhandler and playmaker, Girard will move off the ball this year. The Orange returns lead guard Symir Torrence, who was so productive at the end of last season, and adds Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, two freshmen guards recruited to play the point at SU.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse basketball 4-star target to announce, has huge rankings bump

Syracuse basketball four-star recruit Reid Ducharme will announce his commitment on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 pm with 247Sports, according to a tweet from Adam Finkelstein, that recruiting service’s director of scouting. Per Finkelstein’s tweet, his three finalists are the Orange, Xavier and Penn State. I don’t have inside...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Reid Ducharme Announcement Primer

Player: Reid Ducharme Position: Shooting Guard Height/Weight: 6-6, 170 lbs Finalists: Penn State, Syracuse, Xavier Decision Date/Time: Thursday, August 25th at 4:00pm Eastern.  Where to Watch: 247Sports YouTube Channel Recruitment Recap: Ducharme is one of the best shooters in ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Bailey: 2022 Syracuse team could be Babers’ most talented team

With the start of the Syracuse football season less than two weeks away, we chatted with Stephen Bailey from 247 Sports and CuseNation.com to get his take on the upcoming season on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Strictly looking at the roster, there...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar

TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
WIBX 950

Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!

One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
UTICA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County

LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New car wash may replace former Zebb's in New Hartford

Tidal Wave has submitted an application for site plan review with the town planning board to put a car wash at the site of the former Zebb's Restaurant in New Hartford. Car wash may be headed to former Zebb's restaurant location. The site of the former Zebb’s restaurant in New...
NEW HARTFORD, NY

