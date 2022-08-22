Read full article on original website
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Mother, Grandmother Exposed Child to Extremely Filthy Conditions in Home
A mother and a grandmother were arrested after authorities say they lived in “extreme squalor” and exposed a 12-year-old child to unlivable conditions. Nancy Mather, 32, and Evalyn Mather, 72, have each been charged with neglect of a dependent person (Class C felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
kniakrls.com
Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
Dive Team That’s Recovered 11 Missing People Looking for Iowa Man
For the second time this year, a dive team specializing in locating missing persons is in Iowa, trying to find a central Iowa man. This is an especially difficult case. The family of Harry Milligan is searching for answers, and they've been looking for a very long time. July 1,...
ottumwaradio.com
Jean Sertterh
Jean Mary Sertterh, 97, of Ottumwa, died at 4 p.m. August 21, 2022 at Monroe Care Center in Albia. She was born June 12, 1925 in Flaunden, Hertfordshire, England to Frederick and Georgina Burgin Wallington. Jean married George Michael Sertterh on May 11, 1946 in Boxmoore, Hertfordshire England and he preceded her in death on January 26, 1981.
Man rescued after being trapped in southeast Iowa grain bin
(Moravia, IA) — A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin in Appanoose County. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Monday morning with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the half-full grain bin. The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
kciiradio.com
Recent Scam Hits Jefferson County
A recent scam has been reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices. A caller claiming to be the Jefferson County Attorney informs individuals that they have missed either jury duty or a trial and requests payment to cover the fine. The caller is very aggressive and uses the real names of attorneys and judges. When making a confirmation call, the caller also uses the phone number of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.These are not calls from the Sheriff’s office.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Cut Person with Knife During Confrontation
An Ottumwa man faces two felony charges after allegedly attacking an individual with a knife during a confrontation. 23-year-old RK Kalus has been charged with willful injury and going armed with intent, both Class D felonies. Court records say on August 19th, Kalus armed himself with a knife before going...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Threatening and Bribing Witnesses
An Ottumwa woman was arrested amid allegations that she threatened a witness and asked another witness to lie in court in exchange for money. 37-year-old Laquatta Ingram has been charged with suborning perjury, a Class D felony, and tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court documents say sometime between...
Police: Iowa man shot his wife with crossbow while she was sleeping
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A man from Iowa allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow on Wednesday, according to police. According to KCRG, Ottumwa Police Department responded to a call just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a house where a woman was believed to have been shot with a crossbow.
ktvo.com
Moravia man seriously injured after getting trapped in grain bin
MORAVIA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was flown to a Des Moines hospital after becoming trapped inside a grain bin in rural Moravia. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Highway J18. Moravia firefighters rescued the 58-year-old Moravia man from the half-full grain bin. The...
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
kniakrls.com
Defendants Sentenced to Prison
On Friday, the final three defendants in a 15-count, six-defendant gang case involving the Only the Brothers street gang were sentenced to federal prison. Previously, three other defendants plead guilty and were sentenced. Among them was Jordan Marie Wilkerson, age 30 of Knoxville, who was sentenced to 83 months in...
