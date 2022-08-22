ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ottumwaradio.com

OPD: Mother, Grandmother Exposed Child to Extremely Filthy Conditions in Home

A mother and a grandmother were arrested after authorities say they lived in “extreme squalor” and exposed a 12-year-old child to unlivable conditions. Nancy Mather, 32, and Evalyn Mather, 72, have each been charged with neglect of a dependent person (Class C felony) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Life of Bob Vermeer Celebrated

Following the passing of Bob Vermeer last week, the corporation bearing his last name celebrated his life with the community to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child...
PELLA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Jean Sertterh

Jean Mary Sertterh, 97, of Ottumwa, died at 4 p.m. August 21, 2022 at Monroe Care Center in Albia. She was born June 12, 1925 in Flaunden, Hertfordshire, England to Frederick and Georgina Burgin Wallington. Jean married George Michael Sertterh on May 11, 1946 in Boxmoore, Hertfordshire England and he preceded her in death on January 26, 1981.
OTTUMWA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man rescued after being trapped in southeast Iowa grain bin

(Moravia, IA) — A man escaped catastrophe when he was rescued from a grain bin in Appanoose County. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Monday morning with reports of a man trapped in a grain bin in rural Moravia. The Moravia Fire Department arrived at the scene and extracted a 58-year-old male from the half-full grain bin. The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Recent Scam Hits Jefferson County

A recent scam has been reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices. A caller claiming to be the Jefferson County Attorney informs individuals that they have missed either jury duty or a trial and requests payment to cover the fine. The caller is very aggressive and uses the real names of attorneys and judges. When making a confirmation call, the caller also uses the phone number of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.These are not calls from the Sheriff’s office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Cut Person with Knife During Confrontation

An Ottumwa man faces two felony charges after allegedly attacking an individual with a knife during a confrontation. 23-year-old RK Kalus has been charged with willful injury and going armed with intent, both Class D felonies. Court records say on August 19th, Kalus armed himself with a knife before going...
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Threatening and Bribing Witnesses

An Ottumwa woman was arrested amid allegations that she threatened a witness and asked another witness to lie in court in exchange for money. 37-year-old Laquatta Ingram has been charged with suborning perjury, a Class D felony, and tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court documents say sometime between...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Moravia man seriously injured after getting trapped in grain bin

MORAVIA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was flown to a Des Moines hospital after becoming trapped inside a grain bin in rural Moravia. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Monday on Highway J18. Moravia firefighters rescued the 58-year-old Moravia man from the half-full grain bin. The...
MORAVIA, IA
WHO 13

Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years

ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
kciiradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County

On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Defendants Sentenced to Prison

On Friday, the final three defendants in a 15-count, six-defendant gang case involving the Only the Brothers street gang were sentenced to federal prison. Previously, three other defendants plead guilty and were sentenced. Among them was Jordan Marie Wilkerson, age 30 of Knoxville, who was sentenced to 83 months in...
KNOXVILLE, IA

