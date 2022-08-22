FRANKFORT, Ky. — If you or anyone you know has been experiencing stress related to the recent Kentucky flooding, the Disaster Distress Helpline is available to help. The Disaster Distress Helpline is a national hotline available 24/7, 365 days a year, in multiple languages. The helpline staff offer crisis counseling for people in emotional distress related to any natural or human caused disaster, information on how to recognize distress and its effects, tips for healthy coping, and referrals to local crisis call centers for follow-up care and additional support.

