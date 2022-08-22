Read full article on original website
Photo contest for outdoor enthusiast
NASHVILLE, TN. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in their annual calendar and license cards. Photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos showcasing boating, hunting, fishing, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. All...
Pro-choice and pro-life supporters talk Tennessee trigger ban
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's 'Trigger' Law banning nearly all abortions is now in effect. Both pro-choice and pro-life supporters continue to speak out on the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The ban now makes providing abortions a felony in the state, making only exceptions for cases where it...
Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
Help for disaster related stress
FRANKFORT, Ky. — If you or anyone you know has been experiencing stress related to the recent Kentucky flooding, the Disaster Distress Helpline is available to help. The Disaster Distress Helpline is a national hotline available 24/7, 365 days a year, in multiple languages. The helpline staff offer crisis counseling for people in emotional distress related to any natural or human caused disaster, information on how to recognize distress and its effects, tips for healthy coping, and referrals to local crisis call centers for follow-up care and additional support.
Teacher shortage crisis continues into new school year for Southwest Virginia districts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A shortage of qualified teachers is having a big impact on school districts in Southwest Virginia. Though state lawmakers recently passed a pay increase to help in recruiting efforts, school administrators say more needs to be done to resolve the teacher shortage crisis. "Teacher...
VDOT Lifts Labor Day Lane Closures
VDOT is making holiday travel less stressful this Labor Day by suspending many of the highway work zones and lifting most lane closers. This will take effect in Virginia from noon on Friday, September 2 until noon Tuesday September 6. Drivers may still encounter semi-permanent work zones that will remain...
