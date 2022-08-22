ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Little League coaches teach how to lose as well as win

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Following an 8-1 loss to Nicaragua at the Little League World Series, Ubaldo Ramos IV gathered his Panama team one final time. It was an emotional group, as tears were shed in the postgame handshake line. A journey that had lasted all summer was over. But, like many coaches, Ramos had nothing but positive things to say. He congratulated his group, reminding the boys from ages 10 to 12 that so much more lies ahead. “I told the players this continues,” Ramos said through a translator. “They keep on playing baseball on to the next level.”
Mason Challenger Team excited to play in Little League World Series

MASON, Ohio — After a two year wait, the Mason Challenger Baseball team is heading to the Little League World Series. "We're going to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play some baseball and just have fun," outfielder Kaitlyn Kelly said. The group of athletes made of players with unique abilities was...
Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover

DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
Pearland stays alive in Little League World Series with win over Iowa

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League All-Stars rebounded in the Little League World Series by eliminating Davenport, Iowa from the tournament on Tuesday. The Southwest Region champs used a solo home run and heads-up base-running to beat the Midwest champs, 4-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland moves on in...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" In Big Ten

During the 2021 college football season, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa were widely considered the top powers in the Big Ten. This coming season, the conference seems to be primed for a far more competitive year. According to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, one Big Ten program...
UPDATE: Little Leaguer Continues Improvement, Skull Flap to be Replaced Before Leaving

DANVILLE – 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is staying at Geisinger for another week, but for good reason as he continues rapid improvement. Oliverson’s team of doctors at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday morning they determined Easton has improved enough to have the procedure to replace his skull flap later this week. The hospital hopes of a potential discharge to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to take place early next week. When the boy is discharged, Geisinger says he’ll still likely be flown back in a medical airplane.
Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
Williamsport man indicted on drugs and firearms charges

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was indicted last week in federal court on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Richard Ansley, 39, was charged for allegedly distributing fentanyl on Dec. 2, 2021 and with illegally possessing a .45 caliber Glock pistol on Dec. 6, 2021 in Lycoming County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the incidents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case. The maximum penalty for the most serious offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Two 15-year-olds injured in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two 15 years olds suffering from gunshot injuries in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on Sunday a reported shooting happened in the 2100 Block of Boyd Street around 9:30 pm. Officers say once on scene, two 15-year-old boys were on the porch […]
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
