Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job
Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
There was a time when Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were two of the best head coaches in college football. But as Meyer's collegiate coaching career came and went, Saban remained on top as the best of the best. During a recent appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich,...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Has Died
Just under a week ago, the football world learned that Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City. On Wednesday morning, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster passed away, according to a statement from his family. He was 87 years old. "With wife Linda...
Stephen A. Smith Names 'Worst' Athlete To Interview In Sports
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant during this Wednesday's episode of First Take about the "worst interview in sports." Smith revealed he's not very fond of the way Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handles questions from the media. Prescott recently said he's "very optimistic" about the Cowboys heading...
Longtime NFL Announcer, Beloved Sportscaster Dead At 79
Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play man Jim Mueller passed away over the weekend. Mueller, who served as the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995, was 79. Jim Donovan, who succeeded him on the air, announced the news of his former colleague's passing during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Reportedly Decides On Potential Punishment For Aaron Donald
Earlier this afternoon, a brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Just months after the two teams squared off in the Super Bowl, there were back at it this week for joint practices. Unfortunately, things turned ugly when a melee started. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald...
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo
Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand. Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo. That'll do, Tom. These boxer briefs...
Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
It appears Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is quite the jokester. Last week, Sports Illustrated shared a feature story on the star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. This story included a headshot of Burrow looking very serious. Holzmacher decided to share this particular picture of Burrow and attach a funny...
Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans
Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice
Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
