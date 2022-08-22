Read full article on original website
Report: Rumors 1 College Football Game Could Be Cancelled Are Not True
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. However,...
1 College Football Game Scheduled for This Weekend Appears To Be In Jeopardy
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. According...
Florida A&M Reportedly Makes Decision On Playing North Carolina This Weekend
Despite recent rumors about a possible cancelation, Florida A&M will travel to Chapel Hill for its Week 0 season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Alison Posey of Tallahassee's ABC 27 first reported the news. Earlier this afternoon, college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that the game...
Three scheduled Duke-UNC games per year?
One logical way to boost annual ratings is by scheduling more of what the people want most. And it's been no secret over the years that fans worldwide crave the UNC-Duke basketball rivalry, which rarely fails in producing thrilling finishes and drama galore. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off ...
packinsider.com
WATCH: 2023 4-star NC State prospect Davin Cosby Jr. is a Terquavion Smith clone
Davin Cosby Jr. is a 6’5, 180lb Terquavion Smith clone. It’s no wonder that the Word of God (Raleigh) star is getting the attention of NC State head coach Kevin Keatts. Not only is he right down the street, but he’s also the closest thing out there to the guy he’d be trying to replace.
qcitymetro.com
For one N.C. A&T player, the Duke’s Mayo Classic will fulfill a childhood dream
Growing up in Charlotte as a Carolina Panthers fan, Jacob Roberts had long dreamed of playing football on the storied turf at Bank of American Stadium. Linebackers Luke Keuchly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson were among his all-time favorites, and each played there. Now, as a linebacker for North Carolina...
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
WITN
Houston and Doeren speak about Ruffin McNeill ahead of coach’s return to ECU as visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruffin McNeill is the Special Assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren at N.C. State. The former East Carolina defensive back and head football coach will make his return to campus as a visitor next Saturday. It’s the first time he comes to Dowdy-Ficklen as a foe with the Wolfpack.
Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity
Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
I moved from North Carolina to New York three years ago. Here are 6 things that surprised me when I went back.
An Insider reporter visiting North Carolina for the first time in three years noticed more LGBTQ+ pride and a thriving food scene.
WXII 12
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson writes his memoir and sits down with WXII 12 News. (2nd story)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson writes his memoir and sits down with WXII 12 News. (2nd story)
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
'This is a dream come true' | New Bessemer Elementary principal is former student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer vacation is winding down. On Monday, most Triad kids will return to the classroom. Many will start new schools and the same goes for staff. For one principal, it's new yet old at the same time. It's Dr. Jonathan's first year as principal at a...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
NC’s Mark Robinson backs off his call to stop teaching science in elementary school
In Durham, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared to take a step back from his position in his upcoming book on eliminating science and history curricula in elementary schools.
chapelboro.com
Chick-fil-A Considers Drive-Thru at University Place; Binkley Baptist Urges for Change
Part of the extensive redevelopment of University Place mall in Chapel Hill may include the addition of a Chick-fil-A location with drive-thru lanes. But a popular church directly neighboring the property is asking for some of the plans to be reconsidered. Ram Realty, the development company who purchased University Place...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
The Spun
