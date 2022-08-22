Only a select amount of brands have the luxury of having ongoing partnerships with Jordan Brand, and one of those is Edisen Chen‘s CLOT. The Hong Kong-based company has a rich history with MJ’s sportswear imprint having worked on models like the Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 35 and more, and this season that duo has reunited to push out a new CLOT x Jordan Delta 2 “Flint” makeup. As you can probably guess by its nickname, this latest project draws inspiration from the ever-classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint” colorway.

