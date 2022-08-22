ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Represent Prepares For Winter With Expansive Seasonal Drop

Fresh from the release of its clean Viper sneaker, Manchester-based Represent now returns to unleash the first part of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Encapsulating the spirit of the colder months, the luxury line up introduces new colourways and autumnal tones amongst a range of contemporary silhouettes. This season, the label...
Supreme x Nike Are Restocking Their Collaborative Air Force 1

Back in 2020, Supreme and Nike joined forces to rework the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette, adding the iconic Box Logo to the laterals. Later in 2021, the duo reprised the collaboration by introducing a “Wheat” iteration to join the “Triple Black” and “Triple White” colorways. Now, for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the two brands are set to bring back the coveted release in all three versions.
Clarks Originals Connects With Moncler for New Collection

Clarks Originals and Moncler have teamed up for a new collection consisting of two winter-inspired profiles. The line sees Moncler bring its distinctive approach to materials to two classic Clarks Originals silhouettes. The collab reimagines both Clarks’ Monwallabee and Wallabee boot, featuring quilted padded nylons and soft shearlings. Each pair is accompanied by fobs for both brands, with the Moncler ones embossed with “1952,” the year the brand launched.
CLOT's Latest Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration Does Its Best "Flint" Impersonation

Only a select amount of brands have the luxury of having ongoing partnerships with Jordan Brand, and one of those is Edisen Chen‘s CLOT. The Hong Kong-based company has a rich history with MJ’s sportswear imprint having worked on models like the Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 35 and more, and this season that duo has reunited to push out a new CLOT x Jordan Delta 2 “Flint” makeup. As you can probably guess by its nickname, this latest project draws inspiration from the ever-classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint” colorway.
Garbstore Links With Former Kapital Kountry Designer, Shunji Ohashi, For ‘Selector’s Market’ Drop

Garbstore has teamed up with former Kapital Kountry designer and long-time friend Shunji Ohashi to launch the third chapter of its Selector’s Market campaign. Boasting outerwear, shirting, and more, the new fifty-piece-strong offering encompasses a highly sought-after curation of one-of-a-kind garments, as well as other unique finds from Ohashi’s personal collection.
Satisfy’s New ‘Trailism’ Capsule is a Personality Test For Runners

Following its recent collaboration with Canadian footwear label norda, Satisfy now introduces its new Trailism capsule for five particular types of outdoor enthusiasts. Describing the collection as a “personality test” for runners, each capsule comes with its own distinguishable attire best suited to a specific outdoors philosophy. First...
How New Balance Made Coco Gauff’s Signature Sneaker

Nobody expected a shut-down sports bar to be the setting to produce the first signature sneaker for 18-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff. But in 2020, as coronavirus quarantine upended traditional workspaces, the expected became increasingly uncommon. New Balance, the sneaker brand partner Gauff has worked with since she was 14,...
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”

Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
Brand To Watch: Only The Blind

Welcome to Brand To Watch, a style column from COMPLEX UK where we spotlight the very best emerging brands from out of the UK and find out what makes them tick and what their vision of fashion and the future looks like. Although the UK has a reputation for exporting...
Thousands Of Yeezys, Adidas, & Nike Sneakers To Be Sold After Ponzi-Scheme Bust

If you are a sneakerhead who follows reselling drama closely, then you have probably heard of Zadeh Kicks. The company was owned by a man named Michael Malekzadeh who is set to go to trial over a federal investigation into his business. Malekzadeh is accused of running a Ponzi scheme that stole millions of dollars from prospective clients who never actually got the shoes they ordered.
These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces

Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”

Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
French Montana Celebrates “Unforgettable” Diamond Status

French Montana has hit a historical career high with the RIAA-certified diamond status of his smash 2017 single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee. Glasses were raised in honor of the African-born artist, at an intimate dinner attended by a small handful of Epic Records execs including the legendary Sylvia Rhone, Sal Slaiby, and A&R Rahsaan “Shake” Phelps. French also had plenty of family and friends there to help celebrate the monumental moment—including his brother Ayoub.
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYC

Aside from being the city that never sleeps, New York City is also a great place to go on vacation. If you're thinking about taking a trip to New York but are worried about not being able to find or do fun things with your family, let me put your mind at ease.
Jordyn Woods's Chrome French Manicure Is an Edgy Spin on the Timeless Trend

When it comes to french-manicure designs, the limit does not exist. Jordyn Woods just proved that with her latest choice of nail art: a chrome french manicure. On Aug. 25, the model flaunted the style on Instagram; it included a sheer pink base on square-shaped nails with bronze chrome tips. "It's the real nails for me!!! Sheeesh ok I see my vitamins working," she wrote alongside a photo of her natural bare nails before revealing the edgy design.
