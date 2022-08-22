Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks End with Jazz amid Knicks Buzz
Donovan Mitchell will not be a Cleveland Cavalier. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Cavaliers removed themselves from trade talks for the All-Star guard, leaving the deal as "the [New York Knicks'] to lose." The Knicks have been engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz for several weeks, but...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Not Willing to Attach Draft Picks to Julius Randle in Deal
Julius Randle has been included in trade rumors throughout the summer, but the New York Knicks, while exploring their options, have been unwilling to include draft picks to move him, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. "The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send...
Bleacher Report
5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us
The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Both Want New Contract Before Start of Season
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Porter Jr. share a mutual interest in agreeing to a contract extension before the 2022-23 NBA season begins, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. Porter is eligible to sign a new deal now. Otherwise, he can become a restricted free agent next offseason. Iko wrote...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Brad Stevens Says He Met with Jaylen Brown, Discussed Kevin Durant Rumors
The Boston Celtics kept open the lines of communication with Jaylen Brown amid rumors they were pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant. Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria and Mego (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), Celtics president Brad Stevens said the team has been "been very open from the get-go" with its players before revealing he met with Brown in person in Los Angeles last week.
Bleacher Report
1 Trade for Every NBA Team Before 2022 Training Camps
It's time to talk NBA trades. Well, actually, it's always time to talk NBA trades. Still, this feels like a particularly good time since the offseason might finally enter the down period between the summer reshuffling of rosters and the fall opening of training camp. So, let's get to the hypothetical wheeling and dealing then with a trade idea for all 30 teams to mull over.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Tristan Thompson, Veteran Backup Centers Eyed by Nets in Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in the market for a backup center, with veteran Tristan Thompson a player "to keep an eye on," according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. The Nets have also expressed "exploratory interest" in veteran forward Markieff Morris, per that report. The Morris-to-the-Nets rumors have been persistent:
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Roasts Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Animosity After Lakers Trade
NBA Twitter isn't buying the idea that guards Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can successfully coexist as members of the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday the Lakers are finalizing a trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Beverley in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Chet Holmgren Injury Shakes Up B/R NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings
The NBA Rookie of the Year odds received an update Thursday following the news that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with a foot injury. Our projections since last month have also changed. It's a brutal blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 2 pick, who flashed his...
Bleacher Report
Bobby Portis Says Season with Knicks Was 'Most Miserable Year of My Career'
Bobby Portis is not scheduled for free agency until 2026, but don't expect him to join the New York Knicks if and when he does hit the market. The Milwaukee Bucks forward responded to a previous quote of his suggesting he would consider returning to play for the Knicks and said he was "just trolling" then and went through "the most miserable year of my career" when he was with New York:
Bleacher Report
Victor Oladipo's Role with Heat 'Is Going to Expand Exponentially,' Says NBA Insider
Victor Oladipo believes he's one of the best players in the world. The Miami Heat are reportedly going to give him a chance to prove it next season. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Oladipo's role is set to "expand exponentially" in the aftermath of P.J. Tucker leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks will enter the 2022-23 NBA season with expectations of competing for...something. Maybe it's a playoff berth; maybe it's just a play-in tournament invite. Either way, the 'Bockers won't want a return trip to the draft lottery. That puts pressure on this entire organization, as it's coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Bulls Insider: Lonzo Ball's Return from Injury to Start Season 'Remains in Question'
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly may not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Thursday that Ball's recovery from knee surgery has been "slow" and it "remains in question" whether he'll be on the court when Chicago tips off the campaign Oct. 19 against the Miami Heat.
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest
The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value. The Carolina Panthers are one...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: People with Lakers 'Still Really Feel Like' LA Lands Nets Star
Some personnel within the Los Angeles Lakers organization refuse to give up hope on eventually bringing Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to the West Coast. Alex Schiffer reported Tuesday on The Athletic NBA Show that some around the Lakers "still really feel like Kyrie Irving is coming to them next year." However, Schiffer conceded that attitude was expressed before general manager Sean Marks confirmed Kevin Durant won't be leaving Brooklyn this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Thrilled' to Join LA amid Past Russell Westbrook Tension
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are two alpha personalities who have clashed in the past, but now they will have to co-exist as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley is being traded from the Utah Jazz to L.A. in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Becky Hammon Named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year in 1st Season with Aces
Becky Hammon did not have to wait long to find success in her first head coaching job. The Las Vegas Aces coach was named WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday in her first season with the franchise. The Aces went 26-10 during the regular season, earning the No. 1...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Celtics, Cavs C Tacko Fall Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Xinjiang Flying Tigers
Tacko Fall will reportedly continue his basketball career overseas. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Fall signed a one-year deal to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Fall played three seasons for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers but appeared in just 37 games with one start.
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Taurean Prince Arrested on Charge Involving 'Dangerous Drugs'
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was reportedly arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday. According to KSTP in Minnesota, Prince was picked up on a "fugitive warrant out of state extradite." David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported he was arrested at the airport and the warrant was from Texas....
Comments / 0