Bobby Portis is not scheduled for free agency until 2026, but don't expect him to join the New York Knicks if and when he does hit the market. The Milwaukee Bucks forward responded to a previous quote of his suggesting he would consider returning to play for the Knicks and said he was "just trolling" then and went through "the most miserable year of my career" when he was with New York:

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO