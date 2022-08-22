ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bleacher Report

5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us

The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Brad Stevens Says He Met with Jaylen Brown, Discussed Kevin Durant Rumors

The Boston Celtics kept open the lines of communication with Jaylen Brown amid rumors they were pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant. Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria and Mego (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), Celtics president Brad Stevens said the team has been "been very open from the get-go" with its players before revealing he met with Brown in person in Los Angeles last week.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

1 Trade for Every NBA Team Before 2022 Training Camps

It's time to talk NBA trades. Well, actually, it's always time to talk NBA trades. Still, this feels like a particularly good time since the offseason might finally enter the down period between the summer reshuffling of rosters and the fall opening of training camp. So, let's get to the hypothetical wheeling and dealing then with a trade idea for all 30 teams to mull over.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Tristan Thompson, Veteran Backup Centers Eyed by Nets in Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in the market for a backup center, with veteran Tristan Thompson a player "to keep an eye on," according to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. The Nets have also expressed "exploratory interest" in veteran forward Markieff Morris, per that report. The Morris-to-the-Nets rumors have been persistent:
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Chet Holmgren Injury Shakes Up B/R NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings

The NBA Rookie of the Year odds received an update Thursday following the news that Chet Holmgren will miss the season with a foot injury. Our projections since last month have also changed. It's a brutal blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the No. 2 pick, who flashed his...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Bobby Portis Says Season with Knicks Was 'Most Miserable Year of My Career'

Bobby Portis is not scheduled for free agency until 2026, but don't expect him to join the New York Knicks if and when he does hit the market. The Milwaukee Bucks forward responded to a previous quote of his suggesting he would consider returning to play for the Knicks and said he was "just trolling" then and went through "the most miserable year of my career" when he was with New York:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Knicks Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will enter the 2022-23 NBA season with expectations of competing for...something. Maybe it's a playoff berth; maybe it's just a play-in tournament invite. Either way, the 'Bockers won't want a return trip to the draft lottery. That puts pressure on this entire organization, as it's coming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: People with Lakers 'Still Really Feel Like' LA Lands Nets Star

Some personnel within the Los Angeles Lakers organization refuse to give up hope on eventually bringing Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to the West Coast. Alex Schiffer reported Tuesday on The Athletic NBA Show that some around the Lakers "still really feel like Kyrie Irving is coming to them next year." However, Schiffer conceded that attitude was expressed before general manager Sean Marks confirmed Kevin Durant won't be leaving Brooklyn this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ex-Celtics, Cavs C Tacko Fall Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Tacko Fall will reportedly continue his basketball career overseas. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Fall signed a one-year deal to play for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. Fall played three seasons for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers but appeared in just 37 games with one start.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Timberwolves' Taurean Prince Arrested on Charge Involving 'Dangerous Drugs'

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was reportedly arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday. According to KSTP in Minnesota, Prince was picked up on a "fugitive warrant out of state extradite." David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported he was arrested at the airport and the warrant was from Texas....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

