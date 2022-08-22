ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Why ABC star Anh Do's light-hearted book series was banned from American schools after authorities complained it was 'divisive' and 'activist'

Popular comedian and author Anh Do wasn't even aware his successful book series had been banned by American schools until US students rallied to have the ban lifted, his agent has revealed. A school board in the US state of Pennsylvania decided Do's hit WeirDo series 'leaned toward indoctrination material'...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy