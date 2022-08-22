Read full article on original website
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
The Palms resort in Las Vegas has the most diverse and delicious food in Sin City
KTLA’s Sam Rubin takes a trip to Las Vegas and visits the Palms Casino Resort to soak up the sun and enjoy some great food. Sam took it upon himself to try out the buffet and new barbecue joint. Marcus O’ Brien, Palms’ executive chef, gave Sam a tour around the buffet table and talked […]
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
Las Vegas does cafés and diners right
If you are like me, there’s something about getting a menu as long as your arm that gives you a thrill. And the counter! Having your server sliding your plate under your nose is so nice. Vegas really does cafés and diners right, although you’ll find that each has a slightly different twist.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The complete closure of a busy intersection near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Officially, it hasn’t even been a year, but for anyone who’s driven on Charleston between Las Vegas Blvd and Eastern recently it feels like it’s been going on for 5 years. There have been countless days like the one shown...
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar offers an excellent dinner off the Las Vegas Strip
If you’re looking to get off the Strip for dinner, head out to Red Rock Resort, where you’ll find one of Las Vegas’ favorite locals restaurants. Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is tucked off the casino floor and sports a beautiful dining room flanked by booths and the kitchen and bar. It’s really welcoming, too, with seating along the kitchen counter and tables throughout, creating a sort of farmhouse vibe. A patio is cooled by misters, making an outdoor experience quite pleasant. There are plenty of TVs here, making this a great place to stop to watch a game, too.
Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade
UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County...
Pop-up pantry with food, water placed in Las Vegas homeless camp
ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a set of remains discovered at Calville Bay on May 7. Thomas Erndt, who was 42 at the time of his death, had drowned at the lake on Aug. 2, 2002.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
LVing: Desert living meets luxury at this Summerlin home
Summerlin isn’t just one of the largest master-planned communities in the entire country—it’s also one of the most desirable places to live in the Las Vegas Valley. One of the most exclusive communities within Summerlin is The Ridges, an 800-acre, double-guard-gated village that offers views of Red Rock Conservation Area and access to Bear’s Best golf course, designed by Jack Nicklaus. And a home has just become available there, one that offers an upscale environment with all the benefits of desert living.
How a North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running
A North Las Vegas company says making sure your car runs smoothly is their top priority. But you may not even know if you're one of their customers.
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
1 person in critical condition after hit-and-run at an Olive Garden
A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run near Charleston and Decatur Boulevard, police say.
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
