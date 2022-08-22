ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLWT 5

First responders block a lane along I-275 in Forestville

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Forestville, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police respond to crash near Cincinnati State, find fatal shooting victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police say a man found shot in a vehicle near the Cincinnati State campus Friday morning has died. Investigators got a call for a car accident at about 9:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found the Malcolm Metz, 29, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A vehicle fire is causing delays along I-75 near Clifton

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire blocking lanes along I-75 near Clifton has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A vehicle on fire is causing delays along the interstate near Clifton. The three right lanes along I-75 are blocked due to the vehicle fire, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wave 3

I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police responding to reports of pedestrian struck near CUF

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash with injuries after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday night. The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. at Central Parkway and Mohawk Place near Clifton. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash delays traffic on southbound I-75 near Hopple Street

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Southbound I-75 at Hopple Street is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in Norwood

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of an apartment fire on Thursday night. The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. and is occurring at 2070 Elm Avenue in Norwood. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and SWAT members were on the scene of a standoff in Oakley Friday evening. Police said the incident started just after 4 p.m. with a 911 hang up call that came from an apartment building. Sources tell WLWT it was the sixth 911 call from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers to impart overnight lane closures along I-75

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's office announced multiple overnight lane closures along Interstate 75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

