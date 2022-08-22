Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries is blocking a lane along southbound I-75 near Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-75 near Cooper Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash with injuries is causing delays along the interstate near Lockland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLWT 5
First responders block a lane along I-275 in Forestville
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Forestville, Friday afternoon. Click the video player...
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
WKRC
Police respond to crash near Cincinnati State, find fatal shooting victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police say a man found shot in a vehicle near the Cincinnati State campus Friday morning has died. Investigators got a call for a car accident at about 9:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found the Malcolm Metz, 29, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WLWT 5
A vehicle fire is causing delays along I-75 near Clifton
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire blocking lanes along I-75 near Clifton has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A vehicle on fire is causing delays along the interstate near Clifton. The three right lanes along I-75 are blocked due to the vehicle fire, according...
Wave 3
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of pedestrian struck near CUF
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash with injuries after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday night. The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. at Central Parkway and Mohawk Place near Clifton. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after being found shot in his car near Cincinnati State; campus on lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on scene. It happened around 10 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash. Officers...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hanley Road in Colerain Township. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
WLWT 5
A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Crash delays traffic on southbound I-75 near Hopple Street
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 at Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Southbound I-75 at Hopple Street is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Eden Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash with injuries on Eden Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Corryville. This story will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for driver who struck man in Avondale hit-and-run
CINCINNATI — Several people who live in the Haddon Hall apartments said they recalled hearing a bruising collision between a man and a car Wednesday night on Reading Road in Avondale. "We thought he was gone," neighbor Catherine Bailey said. "We [were] all sitting on the porch. We [saw]...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in Norwood
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of an apartment fire on Thursday night. The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. and is occurring at 2070 Elm Avenue in Norwood. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.
WLWT 5
Police: Woman dead, 2 others injured including 2-year-old following crash in Carthage
CINCINNATI — A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and two others injured including a 2-year-old child in Carthage on Thursday. The crash happened along Anthony Wayne Avenue around 2:51 p.m., police said. According to police, a witness said the driver of a Kia Forte traveling southbound crossed the...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and SWAT members were on the scene of a standoff in Oakley Friday evening. Police said the incident started just after 4 p.m. with a 911 hang up call that came from an apartment building. Sources tell WLWT it was the sixth 911 call from...
WLWT 5
Police: Two arrests made in hit-and-run death of well known Covington woman
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Newport over the weekend. It happened around 12:24 a.m. when two cyclists were crossing the 11th Street Bridge from Newport into Covington. One of the cyclists, identified as Gloria San Miguel, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
WLWT 5
Engineers to impart overnight lane closures along I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's office announced multiple overnight lane closures along Interstate 75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on...
linknky.com
Newport police: Man who hit, killed cyclist on 12th Street Bridge turns himself in
The man who Newport police say hit and killed Gloria San Miguel while she was cycling Saturday has turned himself in, police announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Police said Mark Phipps, 60, of Covington, turned himself into police Thursday just before 1 p.m. “We want to do everything...
