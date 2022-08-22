MBTA Transit Police: Secret Recording/Upskirting Investigation at South Station Bus Terminal
From TPD News:
Transit Police detectives are seeking the identity of the subject of interest depicted within re: A secret recording/Upskirting investigation which occurred at the MBTA’s South Station Bus Terminal on 8/17/2022 at 7AM. If you know the whereabouts or identity of said individual please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send us an anonymous text to 873873.
