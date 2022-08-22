ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA Transit Police: Secret Recording/Upskirting Investigation at South Station Bus Terminal

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago

From TPD News:

Transit Police detectives are seeking the identity of the subject of interest depicted within re: A secret recording/Upskirting investigation which occurred at the MBTA’s South Station Bus Terminal on 8/17/2022 at 7AM. If you know the whereabouts or identity of said individual please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send us an anonymous text to 873873.

Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

