MBTA Transit Police: Secret Recording/Upskirting Investigation at South Station Bus Terminal

BOSTON -- Eversource is making manhole covers safer across Boston. The utility company said if something goes wrong and pressure builds up underground, the redesigned covers will lift up a few inches before dropping back into place. The redesign allows for steam to escape and limits the chance of an explosion. This feature is just one of several changes being implemented. "We're starting to use infrared scans to measure heat in manholes, different types of gas sensors we're trying in manholes, the whole idea is to mitigate the event from happening at all. The manhole cover is to help mitigate the outcomes if it happens," explains Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. There have been four major manhole incidents in Boston since May. The worst was on July 12 when explosions near the State House injured two workers.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO