Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living their best engaged lives in style. The couple recently enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in coordinated date-night looks. Biles sported one of summer's hottest trends for the occasion: the corset top. She wore a white cropped style boasting a sweetheart neckline and elegant floral motifs running along the bodice and straps. Biles paired the summery garment with black midrise leather jeans, flashing her belly piercing. The figure-sculpting pants featured ruching all the way down to the ankles, setting the stage for the gymnast's shoe moment: a pair of tall, black leather platform sandals. A dainty gold chain necklace and sparkly diamond studs rounded out the concert-ready look.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO