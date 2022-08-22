Read full article on original website
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMesa, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Lausanne - Fraser-Pryce v Thompson-Herah; Muir v Hassan
It’s been a huge summer in athletics, with the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships, all having concluded in the last month. Here are some of the big names to watch out for and what times they are on at. Jamaican trio, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Coordinated Looks For a Concert
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living their best engaged lives in style. The couple recently enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in coordinated date-night looks. Biles sported one of summer's hottest trends for the occasion: the corset top. She wore a white cropped style boasting a sweetheart neckline and elegant floral motifs running along the bodice and straps. Biles paired the summery garment with black midrise leather jeans, flashing her belly piercing. The figure-sculpting pants featured ruching all the way down to the ankles, setting the stage for the gymnast's shoe moment: a pair of tall, black leather platform sandals. A dainty gold chain necklace and sparkly diamond studs rounded out the concert-ready look.
Fair or foul? Watch fighter KO foe split second after touching gloves
That might be the message for lightweight Cristian Baez, who failed to heed that adage in a scheduled 10-round bout against Ruben Torres on Saturday in Corona, California. The fighters were engaged in a spirited battle when, in the seventh round, Baez suffered a flash knockdown. He quickly got up and referee Thomas Taylor gave him the OK to continue.
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Black Women Place Top 3 In U.S. Gymnastics Championship In Historic Win
For the first time in history, the U.S. Gymnastics Championship awarded three young Black women with the first, second and third place spots.
Andy Murray wants Serena Williams’s US Open farewell to be a celebration
Andy Murray believes the focus of Serena Williams’s final matches should be on a celebration of her career and legacy rather than dwelling on her form
Golf Digest
Jay Monahan delivers clear, blunt response to LIV players who may want to return to the PGA Tour in the future
Given the drastic schedule changes and dramatic purse and bonus increases coming to the PGA Tour, there’s a chance players who defected to LIV Golf may reconsider their choices and want to go back. But on Wednesday at the Tour Championship, commissioner Jay Monahan had a clear, blunt response to those wishing for a return.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will also pose strong threats to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from...
PGA Tour announces major changes in response to rival LIV Golf
The PGA Tour makes its boldest response yet to LIV Golf, announcing a plan that includes the best players committing to a 20-tournament schedule.
