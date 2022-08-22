ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Lausanne - Fraser-Pryce v Thompson-Herah; Muir v Hassan

It’s been a huge summer in athletics, with the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships, all having concluded in the last month. Here are some of the big names to watch out for and what times they are on at. Jamaican trio, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match in Coordinated Looks For a Concert

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are living their best engaged lives in style. The couple recently enjoyed a Chris Brown concert in coordinated date-night looks. Biles sported one of summer's hottest trends for the occasion: the corset top. She wore a white cropped style boasting a sweetheart neckline and elegant floral motifs running along the bodice and straps. Biles paired the summery garment with black midrise leather jeans, flashing her belly piercing. The figure-sculpting pants featured ruching all the way down to the ankles, setting the stage for the gymnast's shoe moment: a pair of tall, black leather platform sandals. A dainty gold chain necklace and sparkly diamond studs rounded out the concert-ready look.
CELEBRITIES
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
GOLF
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece will also pose strong threats to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from...
