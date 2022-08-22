Read full article on original website
North Carolina taxpayers to subsidize biotech company expansion with $2M in incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global biotech company ABEC, Inc. by more than $2 million as part of an economic development deal touted by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina will funnel $2,008,000 to ABEC, Inc. over the next dozen...
North Carolina data shows young students made learning gains compared to year before
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is celebrating strong gains in literacy skills for young students during the first year with a new "science of reading" curriculum. Data released on Thursday shows 27% of North Carolina kindergartners scored at or above proficiency in literary...
North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted
(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
Report: Large economic incentives like in Tennessee benefit politicians who approved them
(The Center Square) — Economic incentives from states such as Tennessee toward private businesses looking to move to the state continue to increase. But academic research shows that the largest impact of the spending of public dollars is to bring political and financial benefit to the politicians who approve those incentives.
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
AG Nessel opposes requested Consumers Energy rate increase
(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office voiced her office's opposition to the Michigan Public Service Commission's granting Consumers Energy request for a rate increase. Consumers Energy filed its application to the MPSC seeking a rate increase of about $266 million for its Michigan jurisdiction on...
New toll discount program to go into effect Sept. 1 in Florida
(The Center Square) – A new toll discount program will go into effect Sept. 1 to reduce costs for Floridians using the state’s turnpike system and toll facilities to help offset inflation. Florida commuters will be able to take advantage of a new rewards program called “SunPass Savings”...
California lawmakers compromise on housing production in commercial zones
(The Center Square) – California legislative leaders have announced support for two measures allowing housing development on much of the state’s commercial land, which could mean millions of new homes amid a housing crisis. Leading lawmakers announced Thursday that they would support two measures – Assembly Bill 2011...
Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
Indiana rated 7th on economic outlook; 22nd on performance
(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks 7th among all states in economic outlook but 22nd in economic performance, according to a report by American Legislative Exchange Council. Indiana outscored its regional neighbors on economic outlook, including Michigan, 17th; Ohio, 19th; Kentucky, 34th; and Illinois, 45th. The report, “Rich States,...
Hochul calls remote learning during pandemic 'a mistake'
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday called it “a mistake” the state switched to remote learning in schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Hochul, a Democrat running to serve a full term in November, made...
Michigan quick hits: Appeals court declares unconstitutional retroactive application of state’s insurance reform
(The Center Square) – In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals determined the reforms to the state’s catastrophic auto insurance claims are unconstitutional and cannot be applied retroactively. Automotive insurance reform legislation was passed 94-15 in the House and 34-4 in the Senate, before signed...
Pennsylvania program sends out 10,000 anti-overdose medications
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has some of the highest rates of drug overdoses in the nation, and a program to distribute anti-overdose medication has hit a new milestone. The Wolf administration announced that its mail-based naloxone program has filled 10,000 requests for naloxone, which helps reverse overdoses. “Across...
Trio of alcohol measures qualify for November ballot
(The Center Square) – Coloradans will get a say in changing the landscape of retail alcohol sales in the state come November after a trio of alcohol-related measures qualified for the ballot. Backers of each of the three measures – Initiative #96, Initiative #121, and Initiative #122 – collected...
Norfolk in midst of driest year on record as drought endures
OMAHA — Enduring drought continues to take its toll on the agricultural community, and this week a couple of unenviable records have been extended. About 75% of Nebraska is in drought, with Norfolk this week extending its claim to its driest year on record, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Records for that community date to the 1890s, which means Norfolk has been drier this year than during the Dust Bowl or 2012, Nebraska’s hottest, driest year on record.
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
Arizona initiative to overturn several election laws pulled from fall ballot
(The Center Square) – Many of Arizona’s recent election reforms as a whole will not be on the November ballot. The Arizonans for Free and Fair Elections Act has been kicked off the November ballot following a state Supreme Court review. The Supreme Court affirmed Maricopa County Superior...
North Carolina's winning Congressional candidates spent $22.9 million in weeks before primary
(The Center Square) — The winning candidates in North Carolina’s primaries raised $30.8 million and spent $22.9 million during the weeks leading up to the May 17 contests, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on June 30. The June report showed the winning candidates in...
Luxury home developer expands to Lake Martin
A major real estate partnership has occurred in Lake Martin. Last week, a luxury homes developer, Centennial Homes, joined a list of approved builders for several upcoming Russell Lands developments. The company has announced a deal with Russell Lands to construct several neighborhoods on Lake Martin in the near future.
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
