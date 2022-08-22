ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Options Action: Tesla's stock split

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer expects the June market lows to hold and mark the bottom

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Wall Street's lows in June will be a durable floor for stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes the bear market bottom is in, suggesting Wall Street's June lows will prove to be durable floor for stocks.
STOCKS
CNBC

Randi Zuckerberg says she's a 'big proponent of the real world' when it comes to parenting

Randi Zuckerberg says she's a "big proponent of the real world" — especially when it comes to protecting children from technology. Speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, who is founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, discussed worries among many that the metaverse will take children further away from reality.
RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

The Fed almost has to overdo it, says Odyssey's Jason Snipe

Parsing concern the Fed will do too much. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello, Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
ECONOMY
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The whole week was building to this point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the entire investing world will be listening. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month, but markets are looking for clarity about what Powell and crew will do beyond that. But, as CNBC's Patti Domm writes, it's unlikely the market will hear what it wants from the Fed honcho.
STOCKS
CNBC

The Final Call: KRE & IYR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
MARKETS

