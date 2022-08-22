Lake Compounce hiring more than 100 people to bring Halloween horrors to life in Phantom Fall Fest

Just yards from the Boulder Dash rollercoaster at Lake Compounce, crews are building a haunted house with props for the Halloween season Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

Storm Surge and Bayou Bay are still running at Lake Compounce’s water park, but managers are turning their attention to darker topics: The Phantom Fall Fest for Halloween.

The amusement park has just begun auditioning for more than 100 jobs portraying swamp monsters, zombies, witches and more.

The desired skill set is far from traditional: People who are good at shrieking, sneaking, lurching, lumbering, lurking, hulking, cackling or screaming are in top demand.

“If people love Halloween, this’s a great gig, a great way to spend your Halloween, especially coming out of the pandemic,” said P.J. Griffith of RWS Entertainment Group, which is producing Lake Compounce’s biggest Halloween production in several years.

Griffith’s unofficial title is “scare director,” and he said the best auditions are by applicants who can deliver plenty of fright in a super-short time.

“Our philosophy is that you really get only six seconds to scare someone, so we ask them to do a short scare on camera and then give us an extraordinary death — maybe being stung by 1,000 bees,” Griffith said as he worked at a haunted house being erected alongside the Boulder Dash rollercoaster.

Halloween is well more than two months away, but the pressure is on.

Lake Compounce and RWS have just a few weeks to be ready for rehearsals leading up to the Sept. 30, when the Phantom Fall Fest debuts to park guests.

By then, the operation needs 90 “scare actors” along with costumers and makeup artists for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through the end of October. In all, the park is hiring 150 people so there can be some scheduling flexibility.

Lake Compounce visitors this month will notice crews busily assembling four large, temporary haunted houses along with three “scare zones” around the park where scare actors will jump out at guests.

Palace Entertainment, Lake Compounce’s corporate owner, has RWS crews doing similar work at its two other parks — Kennywood in Pennsylvania and Adventureland in Iowa.

Production teams are gathering costumes, imitation skulls, torture instruments and hundreds of other props, and fine-turning the stories behind each of the very differently themed haunted houses.

In Bristol, Technical Director Hunter Morgan oversees construction and focuses on getting the details of each scene right.

“P.J. has the talent going, the actors. My job is making sure there are walls and things for them to interact with,” Morgan said.

“We’re really trying to get as many details that people haven’t seen before. You didn’t come here to not be scared or say ‘oh, that was cute,’ “ Griffith said. “No, we’re looking for how we can get in people’s heads, have them really walk away like they were the hero in this story.”

Griffith, a veteran of the theatre world who has appeared in Blue Bloods, The Dark Knight Rises and more, said seemingly unlikely tryouts sometimes turn out to be ideal.

This year’s cast includes several Lake Compounce lifeguards, middle-aged residents, teenagers, aspiring actors and even an operating room technician from a central Connecticut hospital.

“Our game is getting people out of their shells. It’s getting people to see if you feel silly, you look silly. But if you’re fully committed to this character, then the audience is thrilled,” Griffith said.

“In the auditions, it’s giving permission to just play. We know you’re going to say and do crazy things you’d never get away with on any other job,” he said.

“It’s a game of thinking ‘What does it really take to scare somebody in 2022?’ Audiences have seen every episode of American Horror Story, every Stephen King movie over the past 30 years. So it’s ‘what’s genuinely scary?’ It’s been kind of exciting watching people let their freak flag fly,” he said.

Lake Compounce will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 30, with adult rides and food concessions running all the time.

Afternoons will be focused on families and children. Kiddieland rides and gentle theming — pumpkins, hay bales and such — have center stage, and no scary attractions will be running.

At 6 p.m., the park will transition to full-adrenaline Halloween. The kiddie rides shut down, and horror actors begin prowling the haunted houses and scare zones. The park recommends only guests 14 and up go through those areas, said Lynsey Winters, Lake Compounce’s marketing director.

One admission ticket covers both day and night, including the rides as well as all of the Halloween attractions except one extra-charge haunted house. Season passes will be honored through the Phantom Fall Fest.

More information is at lakecompounce.com/phantom-fall-fest .

