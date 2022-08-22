ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin High School student, 15, dies after bicycle crash

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Berlin police

A Berlin High School student riding his bicycle died after he collided with a car early Saturday morning, according to police.

Chase Anderson, 15, died after colliding with a car while riding a bike near the Mobil Gas Station at 2005 Berlin Turnpike on Saturday around 3 a.m, police said.

Anderson was transported to The Hospital of Central Connecticut where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anderson was just days away from starting his sophomore year at Berlin High School.

“We are devastated by the loss of Chase and heartbroken for his family and friends,” Berlin High School Principal Eileen Eustis said in a statement. “He was a friend to many with a special spark and a great sense of humor.”

Eustis said there will be counseling support available throughout the week at Berlin High School.

Anderson had recently become a new member of the Berlin Police Cadet program and had “a positive attitude and an immense enthusiasm,” police said.

“The entire Berlin Police Department and Police Cadet program convey our deepest sympathy to both his family and friends,” Berlin Police Chief Matthew McNally said. “And we are deeply saddened by the loss of this young cadet whose bright future was cut tragically short.”

The crash is currently being investigated by the Midstate Accident Construction Team. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brett Kelly at 860-828-7080.

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
