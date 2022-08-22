Read full article on original website
weirs.com
Grand Opening Day @ the Newest Market Basket Store Location in Concord
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7am the newest Market Basket store will officially open its doors .. located at 15 Merchants Way, Concord, NH just off Exit 17 on Route I-93. To help celebrate the new store opening, all Market Basket Stores will offer great deals on products during the Grand Opening Sale which continues through Saturday Sept. 3rd, 2022. Find your closest Market Basket location at www.shopmarketbasket.com.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport
This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
mainepublic.org
Poland Spring hopes to double its withdrawals from a York County well
Amid a persistent drought in southern Maine, Poland Spring is proposing to double its withdrawals from a well in Hollis to 60 million gallons a year. The company says there’s plenty of water in the local aquifer, even during dry years. Wednesday evening, the Hollis Planning Board heard a...
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: North Country Moose Festival, BrasilFest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. 39th Annual Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival on Sunday, August 28 from 12:30...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Lincoln Property Company, a Manchester-based real estate investment and property management company, has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 593,000 square feet for $69 million. The properties – 5 Wentworth Drive in Hudson, 22 Cotton Rd. in Nashua, 1050 Perimeter Rd. in Manchester and 645 Harvey Rd. in Manchester...
NHPR
New Hampshire’s tree sales continue to rise
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen sold 50 percent more seedlings this year compared to 2021, continuing a trend the nursery has seen over the past five years.
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets
LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
Andover Townsman
Water restrictions unaffected by drought conditions
Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley have experienced record high temperatures over the last month. The extreme heat wave mixed with little precipitation has left the area with severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the temperature has eased, the U.S. Monthly Drought Outlook has predicted...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
