weirs.com

Grand Opening Day @ the Newest Market Basket Store Location in Concord

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7am the newest Market Basket store will officially open its doors .. located at 15 Merchants Way, Concord, NH just off Exit 17 on Route I-93. To help celebrate the new store opening, all Market Basket Stores will offer great deals on products during the Grand Opening Sale which continues through Saturday Sept. 3rd, 2022. Find your closest Market Basket location at www.shopmarketbasket.com.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport

This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
NASHUA, NH
visitconcord-nh.com

Fall fairs and festivals

One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Lincoln Property Company, a Manchester-based real estate investment and property management company, has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio totaling approximately 593,000 square feet for $69 million. The properties – 5 Wentworth Drive in Hudson, 22 Cotton Rd. in Nashua, 1050 Perimeter Rd. in Manchester and 645 Harvey Rd. in Manchester...
NASHUA, NH
NHPR

New Hampshire’s tree sales continue to rise

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. The New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen sold 50 percent more seedlings this year compared to 2021, continuing a trend the nursery has seen over the past five years.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
HAMPTON, NH
iheart.com

Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets

LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
LACONIA, NH
Andover Townsman

Water restrictions unaffected by drought conditions

Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley have experienced record high temperatures over the last month. The extreme heat wave mixed with little precipitation has left the area with severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the temperature has eased, the U.S. Monthly Drought Outlook has predicted...
SALEM, NH

