WKTV
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
cnycentral.com
Person in Ithaca stabbed while collecting curbside delivery, suspect arrested
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca Police responded to the 400 block of N. Meadow Street following a report of a stabbing the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 17. The victim was collecting curbside delivery during the incident when they were stabbed in the left shoulder, according to police. The survivor sustained and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.
Man rescued from overturned dump truck in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A man was trapped inside an overturned dump truck for 30 minutes in the town of Skaneateles while firefighters worked to rescue him Monday morning, firefighters said. The man was driving a dump truck filled with gravel at 7:42 a.m. when it overturned at the intersection...
rochesterfirst.com
Body found during search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann
ONTARIO CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann. Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.
cnycentral.com
76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have released the names two people who were found dead in an apartment on Burnet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The two are Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. A family member said Crawford’s first name is Jami.
cnycentral.com
Streets to close around Clinton Square for 'Citrus in the City' event this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University will be hosting its annual 'Citrus in the City' event as a part of the University's freshman orientation at Clinton Square on Saturday, August 27th. To facilitate this event, the following streets will be closed from 7:00 AM on Saturday, August 27 until 7:00...
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
13 WHAM
cnycentral.com
iheart.com
cnycentral.com
Mother, boyfriend charged with manslaughter after 11-month-old dies from fentanyl overdose
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old, and her boyfriend have been charged with a felony in a Syracuse court after the baby died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022. Mother Elizabeth Sauve, 31, and her boyfriend Quyen Huynh, 38, are both facing manslaughter charges for the...
whcuradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
cnycentral.com
Man hospitalized after being shot near Little Italy neighborhood of Syracuse, police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was transported to Upstate Hospital Tuesday night after Syracuse Police say he was shot in his arm and leg on the 600 block of East Division Street. Officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting with injuries. The man was transported...
14850.com
Several vehicles damaged, woman with knife taken into custody
A woman was taken into custody under mental health law late Tuesday night after police officers “responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife” on Chestnut Street on Ithaca’s West Hill, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. According to...
