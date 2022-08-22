ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKTV

Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County

LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Person in Ithaca stabbed while collecting curbside delivery, suspect arrested

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca Police responded to the 400 block of N. Meadow Street following a report of a stabbing the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 17. The victim was collecting curbside delivery during the incident when they were stabbed in the left shoulder, according to police. The survivor sustained and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.
ITHACA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Body found during search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann

ONTARIO CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann. Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.
PENFIELD, NY
Syracuse.com

76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
ITHACA, NY
13 WHAM

Search resumes for missing Penfield man whose truck, wallet were found

Penfield, N.Y. — Loved ones say Nicholas Biermann's disappearance is completely out of character - and they're concerned. The 32-year-old left his Penfield home Monday, headed to work at Highland Hospital, but failed to make it, according to Ontario County Sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, his truck was found near...
cnycentral.com

Police identify man and woman found fatally shot inside Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police said two people were found dead in a home on Burnet Ave. Wednesday afternoon from "apparent gunshot wounds." The victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, at 3101 Burnet Ave. Early Thursday morning police identified one female victim as Alexis Sellin, 32,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged

Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Several vehicles damaged, woman with knife taken into custody

A woman was taken into custody under mental health law late Tuesday night after police officers “responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife” on Chestnut Street on Ithaca’s West Hill, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. According to...
ITHACA, NY

