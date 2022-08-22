ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

Louisville Downtown Housing Loan Fund approves new loans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Downtown Housing Assistance (DHA LLC) Loan Fund administered by the Louisville Downtown Partnership, has helped to finance two new housing projects in and near Downtown. “We know that to get more people Downtown, we need more housing opportunities,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Property tax rates changing slightly in Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents will see a slight shift in the property tax rates under a proposal pending before Metro Council. The countywide Metro real property tax rate will go from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents, according to a property tax ordinance filed Monday with Metro Council. That amounts to a $4.90 savings for every $100,000 of assessed property value. At the same time, the rate in the Urban Service District (USD) will move from 35.46 cents per $100 of assessed value to 35.80 cents per $100 of assessed value. This equates to a slight increase of $3.40 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
FRANKFORT, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
lanereport.com

UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heart care now has a hospital to call home in Kentucky. UofL Health – Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s only hospital exclusively focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care. Built on the world-renowned legacy of 40 medical heart firsts at Jewish Hospital, the Heart Hospital pulls together all heart services into one main location to heal, revive, protect and even replace hearts.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot

A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
RADCLIFF, KY
lanereport.com

Netflix’s Lost Ollie visits Little Nis at Bernheim Forest

CLERMONT, Ky — Bernheim Forest is part of the epic quest that a beloved stuffed animal embarks upon to find his best friend in a new show on Netflix. “Lost Ollie,” a hybrid mini-series of live-action and animation that premiered today on Netflix, follows the adventure that Ollie, a patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories, goes on to find the young boy he desperately loves. Ollie meets a ragtag group of friends along the way and makes a stop at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest to visit Little Nis, one of the Forest Giants in a Giant Forest.
CLERMONT, KY
953wiki.com

Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges

All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
q95fm.net

Two Officers Die In Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crash claimed the lives of two individuals on Tuesday in Marion County. Highway Patrol Officials confirmed that one of their troopers as well as a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy died in the crash. Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the two victims as Sergeant Lee Russell, of the...
MARION COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
SHELBYVILLE, KY

