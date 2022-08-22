Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Louisville Downtown Housing Loan Fund approves new loans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Downtown Housing Assistance (DHA LLC) Loan Fund administered by the Louisville Downtown Partnership, has helped to finance two new housing projects in and near Downtown. “We know that to get more people Downtown, we need more housing opportunities,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville...
lanereport.com
Property tax rates changing slightly in Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents will see a slight shift in the property tax rates under a proposal pending before Metro Council. The countywide Metro real property tax rate will go from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents, according to a property tax ordinance filed Monday with Metro Council. That amounts to a $4.90 savings for every $100,000 of assessed property value. At the same time, the rate in the Urban Service District (USD) will move from 35.46 cents per $100 of assessed value to 35.80 cents per $100 of assessed value. This equates to a slight increase of $3.40 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. Advanced Nano Products' U.S. subsidiary, ANP USA Inc., will spend nearly $50 million on a 50,000-square-foot facility on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
lanereport.com
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heart care now has a hospital to call home in Kentucky. UofL Health – Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s only hospital exclusively focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care. Built on the world-renowned legacy of 40 medical heart firsts at Jewish Hospital, the Heart Hospital pulls together all heart services into one main location to heal, revive, protect and even replace hearts.
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
'I'm not coming back here'; McDonald's customers react to seeing kids behind counter in Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers spoke out Wednesday after witnessing kids behind the counter at a Louisville McDonald's restaurant. Nathan Pitts and his girlfriend, Annette Cardwell, said they go to the McDonald's on Taylor Boulevard often. However, they said Sunday night was their first time seeing underage kids inside. "It...
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
foxlexington.com
Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
k105.com
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot
A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
Preliminary report released after death of Kentucky plane passenger
The death happened Aug. 7 in Bardstown at Samuels Field Airport when the woman stepped out of the plane while the propeller was still operating, the National Transportation Safety Board said.
lanereport.com
Netflix’s Lost Ollie visits Little Nis at Bernheim Forest
CLERMONT, Ky — Bernheim Forest is part of the epic quest that a beloved stuffed animal embarks upon to find his best friend in a new show on Netflix. “Lost Ollie,” a hybrid mini-series of live-action and animation that premiered today on Netflix, follows the adventure that Ollie, a patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories, goes on to find the young boy he desperately loves. Ollie meets a ragtag group of friends along the way and makes a stop at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest to visit Little Nis, one of the Forest Giants in a Giant Forest.
953wiki.com
Four Arrested in Hanover on Drug Charges
All four face a various number of charges and all are presumed innocent until proven guilty. August 19, 2022, Madison Police with the assistance of the Hanover Police Department executed a narcotic search warrant on a N. Sycamore Street residence in Hanover. The warrant was obtained as the result of a several months long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw, Shawn Scudder, Ricky Harris, and Patrol Officer Cameron Blankenship.
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
Wave 3
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silver car driving in reverse smashed into another car in Nulu on Thursday, a violent end to a police chase. John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his arms. The child was returned safely to his mother.
q95fm.net
Two Officers Die In Helicopter Crash
A helicopter crash claimed the lives of two individuals on Tuesday in Marion County. Highway Patrol Officials confirmed that one of their troopers as well as a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy died in the crash. Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the two victims as Sergeant Lee Russell, of the...
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout in Radcliff. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County...
