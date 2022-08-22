LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents will see a slight shift in the property tax rates under a proposal pending before Metro Council. The countywide Metro real property tax rate will go from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents, according to a property tax ordinance filed Monday with Metro Council. That amounts to a $4.90 savings for every $100,000 of assessed property value. At the same time, the rate in the Urban Service District (USD) will move from 35.46 cents per $100 of assessed value to 35.80 cents per $100 of assessed value. This equates to a slight increase of $3.40 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO