Kentucky State

lanereport.com

UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heart care now has a hospital to call home in Kentucky. UofL Health – Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s only hospital exclusively focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care. Built on the world-renowned legacy of 40 medical heart firsts at Jewish Hospital, the Heart Hospital pulls together all heart services into one main location to heal, revive, protect and even replace hearts.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

CPE grants help colleges address healthcare workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s Healthcare Workforce Collaborative distributed $8 million in grants to Kentucky’s public 2- and 4-year colleges and universities to help address the healthcare workforce shortage. The grants, funded by an appropriation from the General Assembly, will help the institutions expand their programs and provide student supports to get more frontline healthcare workers trained and into the workforce.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

James Beard Foundation names Lexington student as Scholars Program recipient

NEW YORK, NY — The James Beard Foundation announced the recipients of its 2022-2023 National Scholars Program. Established in 2016, the National Scholars Program provides scholarships of $20,000 each to 12 food-focused individuals who plan to pursue an education in the culinary arts, food studies, agriculture, hospitality management, and related fields.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

The Bottom Line: Gov. Beshear announces special session

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Beshear announced a special legislative session to help those impacted by historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, which took the lives of over 39 Kentuckians and destroyed homes, businesses, and schools. The special session will begin on Wednesday, August 24 at 12:00 PM EST. During the...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Advanced Nano Products invests nearly $50 million to locate in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.— Advanced Nano Products (ANP), a Korean supplier of carbon battery nanomaterials used in electric vehicle battery production, will locate in Hardin County with a $49.6 million investment creating 93 high-wage jobs to supply battery producers including BlueOvalSK Battery Park. To encourage investment and job growth in the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
lanereport.com

Louisville Downtown Housing Loan Fund approves new loans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Downtown Housing Assistance (DHA LLC) Loan Fund administered by the Louisville Downtown Partnership, has helped to finance two new housing projects in and near Downtown. “We know that to get more people Downtown, we need more housing opportunities,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY

