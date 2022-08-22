Read full article on original website
James Beard Foundation names Lexington student as Scholars Program recipient
NEW YORK, NY — The James Beard Foundation announced the recipients of its 2022-2023 National Scholars Program. Established in 2016, the National Scholars Program provides scholarships of $20,000 each to 12 food-focused individuals who plan to pursue an education in the culinary arts, food studies, agriculture, hospitality management, and related fields.
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heart care now has a hospital to call home in Kentucky. UofL Health – Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s only hospital exclusively focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care. Built on the world-renowned legacy of 40 medical heart firsts at Jewish Hospital, the Heart Hospital pulls together all heart services into one main location to heal, revive, protect and even replace hearts.
Louisville Downtown Housing Loan Fund approves new loans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Downtown Housing Assistance (DHA LLC) Loan Fund administered by the Louisville Downtown Partnership, has helped to finance two new housing projects in and near Downtown. “We know that to get more people Downtown, we need more housing opportunities,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville...
Advanced Nano Products invests nearly $50 million to locate in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.— Advanced Nano Products (ANP), a Korean supplier of carbon battery nanomaterials used in electric vehicle battery production, will locate in Hardin County with a $49.6 million investment creating 93 high-wage jobs to supply battery producers including BlueOvalSK Battery Park. To encourage investment and job growth in the...
Property tax rates changing slightly in Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents will see a slight shift in the property tax rates under a proposal pending before Metro Council. The countywide Metro real property tax rate will go from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.40 cents, according to a property tax ordinance filed Monday with Metro Council. That amounts to a $4.90 savings for every $100,000 of assessed property value. At the same time, the rate in the Urban Service District (USD) will move from 35.46 cents per $100 of assessed value to 35.80 cents per $100 of assessed value. This equates to a slight increase of $3.40 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
