lanereport.com
UofL Health dedicates Kentucky’s first heart hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heart care now has a hospital to call home in Kentucky. UofL Health – Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s only hospital exclusively focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care. Built on the world-renowned legacy of 40 medical heart firsts at Jewish Hospital, the Heart Hospital pulls together all heart services into one main location to heal, revive, protect and even replace hearts.
wakg.com
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair's Grand Champion ham auction shatters another record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another record was set at the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the Kentucky State Fair, as the winning bid for this year's Grand Champion Ham fetched $5 million. This is the 58th year for the event sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau. For the second...
KFVS12
Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
lanereport.com
CPE grants help colleges address healthcare workforce shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s Healthcare Workforce Collaborative distributed $8 million in grants to Kentucky’s public 2- and 4-year colleges and universities to help address the healthcare workforce shortage. The grants, funded by an appropriation from the General Assembly, will help the institutions expand their programs and provide student supports to get more frontline healthcare workers trained and into the workforce.
lanereport.com
$25 million grant awarded to plug orphan wells
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A $25 million grant was awarded to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the commonwealth. The initiative is expected to create 180 jobs. The Stronger Communities Program will use grant funds provided through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to allow communities, businesses and local governments to benefit from this well-capping, as well as projects focused on energy efficiency, forestry, renewable energy, waste management and water.
WKRC
Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to seven years depending on the state.
lanereport.com
The Bottom Line: Employer solutions shared with the Benefits Cliff Task Force
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research Executive Director Charles Aull testified in front of the Benefits Cliff Task Force, to share employer challenges and policy solutions to address benefits cliffs in Kentucky. Aull said the ways benefits cliffs create challenges for employers include increasing compensation...
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
What student loan forgiveness means for Kentucky
Kentuckians are looking at billions in student loan debt relief after the White House announced its student loan forgiveness plan.
wevv.com
World's oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville after giving 36 gallons
A 96-year-old man who holds the official Guinness World Record title of oldest active blood donor was honored in Madisonville, Kentucky, after giving his 36th gallon. Officials with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville said Wednesday that 96-year-old Dale Faughn of Fredonia, Kentucky, was recently honored for donating his 36th gallon through the facility's blood bank.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater
PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
middlesboronews.com
Covid picture in Kentucky looking up
For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in West Paducah
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is injured and a Tennessee man was arrested after a shooting Friday morning in West Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily Drive around 11:13 a.m. on Aug. 26. A 33-year-old man...
wkms.org
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse
More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
wpsdlocal6.com
Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour
PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
