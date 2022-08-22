Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump ally Roger Stone is telling the former president's supporters to move on from trying to overturn the 2020 election
Stone admitted to Trump supporters that "the 2020 election is not going to be rewound," telling them to focus on the next election instead.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Former AG Bill Barr says no one except Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to prematurely declare victory and subvert the 2020 election
Bill Barr says no one but Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to stay in office in 2020. "I don't know anyone else who heard of it — except, it appears, Steve Bannon," Barr told Bari Weiss. Bannon said in October 2020 audio obtained by Mother Jones that Trump...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Alan Dershowitz says most reputable firms won't let their lawyers go anywhere near Trump right now. "I'm not going near this with a 10-foot pole," Dershowitz said a lawyer told him recently of Trump. Trump "should be worried about all these investigations," another lawyer told Insider. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
srnnews.com
U.S. and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. U.S. regulators long demanded access...
