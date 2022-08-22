ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
srnnews.com

U.S. and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. U.S. regulators long demanded access...
