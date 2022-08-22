Read full article on original website
Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days
A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Sneaker scammer Zadeh Kicks is selling off 60,000 pairs to cover its $85M debt
Were you or someone you know a victim of the Zadeh Kicks Ponzi scheme? You may be entitled to monetary compensation. As the sneaker retailer’s founder, Michael Malekzadeh, continues to pay his legal dues for cheating customers out of millions of dollars, authorities are putting his inventory up for sale.
McDonald's is turning its trash into real gold jewelry
McDonald’s’ Netherland locations are dabbling in jewelry with a collection that’s litter-ally garbage. In an effort to call out poor recycling etiquette, the jewelry isn’t just a quirky statement in the shape of its trash; it’s made from real customers’ litter. Ranging from french...
Gigantic 14ft great white shark spotted off US coast as sightings dramatically spike around popular beach spot
A HUGE great white shark up to 14ft long has been spotted off the US coast amid a spike in sightings near a popular beach spot. The vast beast was spotted yesterday off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to the Sharktivity app. Sharktivity is an app that allows...
The world's most expensive Apple Watch case is covered in over 400 diamonds
Some people don’t leave home without their Apple Watch. For those who use it even as an accessory to formal attire, Golden Concept is icing out the smartwatches with the world’s most expensive, blinged-out case. Known as the Diamond Edition, the case is milled from a solid block...
Merrell’s Bravada 2 sneaker is built specifically for female hikers
As people realize the physical and mental health benefits of immersing themselves in nature, brands like Merrell are trying to make the outdoors a more inclusive space. The outdoor footwear brand has launched the second generation of its hiking sneaker designed specifically for women’s feet, the Bravada 2. In conjunction with the shoe, Merrell is also announcing a women-centric hiking club to provide inspiration and connection in the outdoors.
The Fenty Beauty x MSCHF lip gloss kits contain surprise ketchup
Finally, someone is asking the age-old question: Ketchup or makeup?. At least, that’s what MSCHF is asking. The Brooklyn-based art collective partnered with Fenty Beauty on its latest drop, introducing a lip gloss set that contains both makeup and actual ketchup. The package features six individual ketchup packets, each identical in style, filled with either Fenty Gloss Bomb or the condiment.
Zero10 and Crosby Studios are hosting an IRL digital fashion pop-up
Digital fashion is spreading to non-digital spaces. AR fashion platform Zero10 has partnered with Crosby Studios to reimagine its metaverse store, introducing a first-of-its-kind pop-up that bridges the physical and virtual retail experience through augmented reality. Located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the space features a five-piece virtual collection...
Nike's new AR experience highlights archival styles
Nike celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and it’s honoring that milestone by looking at both the past and the future. The brand has partnered with global creative company Buck to bring a WebAR experience to 11 of its stores around the world, including those in New York City, Paris, and Shanghai. The project aims to highlight the spirit of DNA (Department of Nike Archives) and support the future of storytelling within the retail space.
Hava R01 review: Efficient, quiet, and maybe too big for a small kitchen
The concept of a countertop dishwasher has always been intriguing to me, a millennial who grew up with the luxury of a full-sized one in my parents’ house. Replicating the ease of loading up the dishes in a few minutes without paying close to $1,000 and sacrificing my already-limited kitchen space seemed like a dream.
Arc'teryx updates its Mantis backpacks for the first time in 12 years
To create its next staple, outerwear brand Arc’teryx is looking toward the classics. The Canadian outdoor brand’s Mantis series backpacks have become a go-to for hikers and commuters alike, and now the Arc is upgrading the series for the first time since its 2010 release. The venerable backpack...
