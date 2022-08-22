Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
AD Names U.S. Electrical President
WAYNE, Pa. — AD is pleased to announce that Karen Baker will be joining the company as president of its electrical-U.S. division, effective Sept. 6. Baker, Horizon Solutions’ former chief operating officer, was responsible for leading several strategic functions and held multiple positions with increasing responsibilities throughout her 25 years in the organization.
nddist.com
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Apex Companies has announced that Engineered Handling, Inc, a leading storage and warehouse equipment supplier based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will join the Apex family of companies to support growing customer demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states. The combined company — operating under Apex...
nddist.com
Cumulus Companies Chairman Stephen Cloud Dies at 73
MERRIAM, Kan. — Cumulus Companies Inc. announced that Stephen R. Cloud, the company’s chairman, passed away Wednesday due to complications from a recent surgery. The board of Directors issued the following statement:. “We are greatly saddened to share the passing of our Chairman of the Board, Steve Cloud....
nddist.com
Optimas Re-Opens Quality Lab
WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced the re-opening of its Quality Lab in Columbus, Indiana. This move is an outcome of the company’s "Forward Faster" strategy introduced last year to be closer to and more intimate with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nddist.com
Allied Electronics & Automation Introduces 4 New Industrial Suppliers
The company said the additions further expanded its selection of more than 250,000 ready-to-ship solutions in categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active and electromechanical components. The four newest Allied suppliers are all internationally recognized for designing and developing high-quality component and equipment solutions vital to the continued expansion of Industry 4.0 in the global manufacturing industry.
nddist.com
NSI Industries Names 1st Electrical Division President
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, on Thursday announced the appointment of industry veteran Joe Saganowich as the company’s electrical division president. This is a new position created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical...
nddist.com
Würth Touts Record Revenue
Fastener and MRO distributor Würth Industry North America said Thursday that it set a new record for revenue growth through July. The Indianapolis-based subsidiary of German distribution giant Würth Group said its revenue through last month was up 16.5% compared to the previous year, and that it is on pace to set a record for sales volume.
nddist.com
Winsupply Opens New Innovation Hub
DAYTON, Ohio – Winsupply continues investing and innovating with the grand opening of the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation and the reopening of Winsupply of Dayton. Winsupply will hold its grand opening for the 28,000-square-foot building, located next to Winsupply’s support services campus in Moraine, Ohio, on Aug. 25. This event is by invitation only.
Comments / 0