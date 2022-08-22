Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscura
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Related
KEYT
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method, state law gave inmates a brief window in 2018 to select that as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys said Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state now says it has no record of that.
KEYT
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says they have shown a “pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior.” The removals came one week after they were recommended by a grand jury investigating events surrounding the murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The panel found that the district had misspent money that was supposed to go to a school safety program. Levinson last week called the findings “a political hatchet job.”
KEYT
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who threatens, harasses or intimidates election workers in the key swing state this fall. Kaul told The Associated Press in an interview that harassing election workers is an attack on the American system of government. Municipal clerks across Wisconsin have raised concerns about threats and intimidation as the November election approach. The attorney general said he plans to launch a public relations campaign stressing that harassing election clerks is a crime and informing how people can report incidents quickly. He also plans to coordinate with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
KEYT
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. The state Department of Health said the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. The Grand Island Independent reports Northwest Public Schools’ Saga newspaper staff were informed on May 19 of the paper’s elimination. The newspaper had printed its June edition, highlighting Pride Month, on May 16. District officials have not said when or why the decision was made to eliminate the student paper, but a May 22 email from a school employee cancelling the paper’s printing services said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Press freedom advocates are calling the move an act of censorship.
KEYT
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has withdrawn subpoenas submitted as part of a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted to mayors across the state by former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who he hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Vos fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly surviving a primary election against a Trump-backed political newcomer. Withdrawing Gableman’s subpoenas signals the end of his investigation. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was among the subpoena targets, said the investigation did nothing but harm public confidence in elections and waste taxpayer funds.
KEYT
Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has denied accusations that she plotted with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denies there was ever a planned raid. Cynthia Abcug testified Thursday on the last day of her trial. She said she met backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back. Abcug’s lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her. But he said there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one.
KEYT
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state’s Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state’s two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it’s unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
Comments / 0