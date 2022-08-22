Read full article on original website
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Dadeville Superintendent dies in crash Wednesday morning
DADEVILLE, Mo. – Dadeville School District Superintendent Matt Bushey was involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, August 24 at about 7:15 am. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were also seriously injured in the crash. The crash occurred on Route T two miles southwest of Bolivar, as the 16-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 crossed […]
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
Man connected to double murder pleads guilty, will be sentenced in Dec.
WILLARD, Mo. – Sentencing has been set for December in the case against one of four people accused in connection to the shooting deaths of a Willard couple in 2020. Matthew Dewayne Plumb pleaded guilty under a plea agreement on Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, according to […]
Pickup veers off 7th in Galena, striking Buddy’s Frozen Treats and a residence
GALENA, Kan. — Late Wednesday night Just after 10:20 p.m. reports on 7th Street in Galena of a commercial building and residence being struck alerted Cherokee County E911. Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept and Cherokee County EMS responded. On scene we learn a pickup veered off East 7th and struck Buddy’s Frozen Treats in the 400 block and then...
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:41 – Officers were dispatched to a call for two people at a house at 777 Cardinal Drive that had multiple warrants for their arrest. One male and one female were arrested. Saturday, July 23. 09:12 – Officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at Madison and MacArthur...
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Have you seen this missing teen? Authorities believe she is still in the Joplin area. Abigayle Phae Marie Scaletta, 16, was last seen at her residence in Carl Junction, Mo. on Friday, August 19. “Abigayle may still be in the local area or she may...
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT. NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
Lawrence police release arrest footage of double-homicide suspect
Lawrence police have released the arrest footage of a man who allegedly killed two people and shot at police during a pursuit.
Protest for mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates
A handful of residents are protesting the alleged mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates today.
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
BREAKING: A late night uprising takes place inside the Ottawa County Jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening (8/22) after Ottawa County inmates started destroying property due to a broken phone kiosk. Approximately 20 law enforcement officers were at the scene, said Miami Police Chief, Thomas Anderson. The uprising involved one pod and was under control by […]
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
