ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M5ye_0hQre1M100

D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels 00:45

BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.

D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.

Comments / 13

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
DC News Now

2 shot, 1 dead in Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people have been shot at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Third Avenue, Northwest, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The victims, a man and a woman were transported to hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival, the woman is expected to survive. Police have not […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder

Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say. Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. An $8,000 reward is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Call Place Se
Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

'Anytime a life is lost, it's trauma': Park Heights residents respond to mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- About 24 hours after a mass shooting in the Park Heights community, the scars of trauma are starting to develop for residents. A 24-year-old man died and six others were wounded in the shooting, according to police."Anytime a life is lost, it's trauma. Anytime blood is spilled, it really opens up any wounds that haven't started to heal," said Steven Johnson, the president of the Pimlico Terrace Neighborhood Association. "This is not a place of death. It's a place of life." Johnson bought a home in Park Heights after he graduated from college in Kentucky and moved back...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police looking for car in connection with 60-year-old man killed in Canton robbery

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest in the death of a 60-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Canton over the weekend, Baltimore police confirmed to WJZ. Neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a tan-colored sedan with a broken front headlight. Police confirmed they are looking for the vehicle pictured:Victor Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue late Saturday afternoon when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say three men were found dead outside of an apartment building in Hyattsville. Police say the men were found unconscious in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road Wednesday just before 11 p.m. Officials say medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy