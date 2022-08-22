ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverine TV: Game clips of top Michigan QB target Jadyn Davis

By EJ Holland about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsnHE_0hQraFU600
EJ Holland/On3

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Charlotte over the weekend to see top 2024 Michigan quarterback target Jadyn Davis in his season opener.

Davis completed 15-of-19 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns en route to leading his Providence Day team to a 42-7 win over Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Academy.

Here are full clips from the contest.

Davis visited Michigan twice this summer, including for the BBQ at The Big House in late July. Michigan is not actively recruiting any 2023 quarterbacks and is making Davis its top overall priority at the position regardless of class.

“It blew me away up there,” Davis said after his summer visits. “All those guys have been on NFL staffs — coaches in the NFL and played in the NFL. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh was a 14-year veteran. The quarterback position is the hardest position to play. If you haven’t played it, you don’t really know what it’s like, so it’s great to have Coach Harbaugh there. Michigan is a great school. It was my first time up there, and I really enjoyed it.”

Along with Michigan, Davis holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and a slew of other major programs.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Davis is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 15 overall recruit, per the On3 Consensus.

Davis is a teammate of top 2023 Michigan cornerback target Chris Peal, 2024 wide receiver targets Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp and elite 2025 offensive line target David Sanders.

Michigan currently holds two commitments in its 2024 recruiting class in On300 Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth linebacker Mason Curtis and rising Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall defensive tackle Manuel Beigel, who is originally from Germany. The class is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Iowa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

How Olusegun Oluwatimi got up to speed so quickly at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football bolstered its 2022 offensive line by adding center Olusegun Oluwatimi via the transfer portal. Oluwatimi, a graduate from Virginia, was a finalist for the Rimington Award last season, which is handed out to the nation’s top player at his position. He committed to Michigan in December,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Nashville, MI
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, NC
State
Iowa State
City
Wolverine, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
On3.com

ESPN predicts season record for every SEC team, conference champion

ESPN released a new slate of predictions for every team across NCAA football ahead of the first Week Zero kickoff. The Southeastern Conference predictions from ESPN once again paint the picture of a dominant league with two undefeated teams in the regular season and 12 of 14 teams reaching bowl eligibility. Although two teams enter postseason play undefeated, it’s the Alabama Crimson Tide that will once again take the SEC title, according to the outlet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#Wolverine Tv#The Big House#Lsu#Notre Dame#Texas A M
On3.com

Mike Vrabel gives important update on Derrick Henry

The 2022 season will be a big one for Titan running back Derrick Henry. After dominating the NFL running game in 2019 and 2020, he only played in eight games in 2021 due to a broken foot. Tennessee now wants to find a way to keep Henry fresh while playing it safe with their All-Pro talent.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Scott Frost, Nebraska

Though a fair few people expected Nebraska make a change at head coach at the end of last season when the Cornhuskers went 3-9, Scott Frost is back for another year. But with four-straight losing seasons to open his Nebraska head coaching tenure, 2022 is a make-or-break year for Frost in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Country
Germany
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

2023 prospects on the cusp of adding a 4th star

On3 released an update of the 2023 On300 last month. The updated ranking saw a number of prospects add their fourth star as a result of strong off-season showings and new verified data. We’re now entering the stretch of the cycle that typically proves to be the most telling and important relative to the final rankings for most prospects – the senior season. High school football kicks off in earnest this weekend, with action in most states getting underway.
NFL
On3.com

Texas Longhorns commits game schedule (August 25-27)

The Texas Longhorns No. 4 ranked recruiting class will be on the field Thursday, Friday and Saturday with many regular season openers kicking off. The marquee game this week will be a Saturday night contest between Dallas South Oak Cliff and Duncanville High on ESPN2 featuring more than 40 future FBS players.
On3.com

ESPN makes bold prediction on Dan Lanning, Oregon

Dan Lanning went from championship winning defensive coordinator to head coach of a high-profile program this offseason. After leading Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, Oregon hired him to take over the Ducks in December. It’s now eight months later and he’s days away from starting his first season in Eugene. Based on ESPN’s predictions, they expect it to be a successful first season for Lanning as a head man.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian reveals heartfelt lessons learned from Nick Saban

As the Texas football team preps to open the season on Sept. 3, college football reporters are already looking ahead to Sept. 10, which is the Longhorns’ big date versus the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. This week on the Rich Eisen Show, Steve Sarkisian opened up about the lessons he learned from Nick Saban during their stints together at Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Brian Kelly updates the offensive line battle

While much of the attention on LSU has rightly been centered on the quarterback competition between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, head coach Brian Kelly has quietly become confident with what the Tigers have to offer on the offensive line. And if the offensive line play is good, it’ll make it a lot easier for whoever is taking snaps at quarterback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Billy Napier discusses potential for breakout stars on defensive line

Florida football will need a much better effort from its defense to exceed its win total from a year ago. New head coach Billy Napier is trying to ensure that the necessary development occurs. However, the new head of the Gators is optimistic about that side of the ball, and the defensive line individually. Where he believes Florida has found some veteran leaders to step up.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy