Wolverine TV: Game clips of top Michigan QB target Jadyn Davis

EJ Holland/On3

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Charlotte over the weekend to see top 2024 Michigan quarterback target Jadyn Davis in his season opener.

Davis completed 15-of-19 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns en route to leading his Providence Day team to a 42-7 win over Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Academy.

Here are full clips from the contest.

Davis visited Michigan twice this summer, including for the BBQ at The Big House in late July. Michigan is not actively recruiting any 2023 quarterbacks and is making Davis its top overall priority at the position regardless of class.

“It blew me away up there,” Davis said after his summer visits. “All those guys have been on NFL staffs — coaches in the NFL and played in the NFL. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh was a 14-year veteran. The quarterback position is the hardest position to play. If you haven’t played it, you don’t really know what it’s like, so it’s great to have Coach Harbaugh there. Michigan is a great school. It was my first time up there, and I really enjoyed it.”

Along with Michigan, Davis holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and a slew of other major programs.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Davis is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 15 overall recruit, per the On3 Consensus.

Davis is a teammate of top 2023 Michigan cornerback target Chris Peal, 2024 wide receiver targets Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp and elite 2025 offensive line target David Sanders.

Michigan currently holds two commitments in its 2024 recruiting class in On300 Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth linebacker Mason Curtis and rising Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall defensive tackle Manuel Beigel, who is originally from Germany. The class is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Iowa.