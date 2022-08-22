Steve Sarkisian addresses decision to start Quinn Ewers over Hudson Card

Adam Davis | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quinn Ewers won Texas’ quarterback battle last week when it was announced he would be the Longhorn’s starter over Hudson Card. It was one of the higher profile QB competitions in the nation. In the end, though, Steve Sarkisian ultimately handed the reins to the redshirt freshman.

Sarkisian spoke on the decision for the first time during press this morning. He says he and the coaching staff are more than comfortable rolling with Ewers. It’s all because of his natural ability and the progress he’s made so far at Texas.

“I think Quinn provides the ability to make all the throws in our system. I think he’s got playmaking ability and he’s got a natural passing ability…I’m excited for (Ewers) and I’m excited for our team,” said Sarkisian. “Quinn can make all the throws. I feel very comfortable about that and I feel comfortable about his playmaking ability. His growth in the system has been one where we can really kind of see where it’s going to head under him. I’m excited about it.”

Ewers was the No. 1 QB in On3’s 2021 Consensus Top Football Recruits. After spending a season at Ohio State, he transferred back to The 40 Acres to fight for Texas’ starting gig. In the end, he did enough to win out in that fight over the veteran in Card.

However, Steve Sarkisian didn’t dismiss how hard a choice this was to make. Card has been with Texas since January of 2020 and more than made his case to be the starter. While he won’t take the first snap for the Longhorns, Sarkisian says Card will play a key role even as a backup. If Texas wants to accomplish what they’re setting out to do, Card will need to play a part in getting them there.

“I will say it was a tough decision. Hudson is a very good football player. He’s got great leadership skills and he’s got the utmost respect of our coaching staff and his teammates. There’s a reason he’s on our leadership committee because of all those things,” Sarkisian said. “I’ve said all along that there’s probably going to come a point this season, whether it’s one play, one drive, or one or two games, where we’re going to need Hudson Card to win a championship…We’re very fortunate to have Hudson be our backup and be in the situation that he’s in with the maturity and leadership that he has.”

With this decision in the rearview, Texas can now place all their focus on UL Monroe on September 3rd. After that will come one of the season’s biggest games with the Longhorns welcoming preseason No. 1 Alabama to Memorial Stadium. Both Ewers and Card will need to be more than ready for the fall with plenty of expectations on Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns this season. If things go as planned with both, though, they’ll each have their say in determining where Texas is at season’s end.